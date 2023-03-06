Two Pleasant Prairie Police Department squad cars were damaged during a traffic stop when a vehicle struck them on Green Bay Road Saturday evening.

According to Capt. Paul Marik, the two squad cars were conducting a possible operating while intoxicated traffic stop in the 9100 block of Green Bay Road at about 9:30 p.m.

A vehicle struck the back of one of the squad cars hard enough that it “jumped forward,” according to a department release, and struck the second squad car. Both vehicles were damaged and Marik said at least one could be totaled.

“The important thing is nobody was badly injured,” Marik said.

The driver of the vehicle which struck the squad cars is not believed to have been intoxicated, and suffered minor injuries. The incident is under investigation by the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department, Marik said.

Marik emphasized that the incident was an example of the importance of moving over or slowing down when drivers see emergency services.

“We really want people to follow the law,” Marik said. “The job is dangerous enough without having to worry about getting hit from the back end.”