Two rescued after snowmobile goes into Camp Lake Friday evening

A man and a woman who fell into Camp Lake in Salem while snowmobiling were successfully rescued with non-life threatening injuries Friday night according to the Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue Chief Jim Lejcar.

Around 7:25 p.m., the two were riding a snowmobile on the ice south of the 10300 block of 278th Ave. when they hit a patch of water and went in, Lejcar said.

“We managed to get them to shore and into the hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” Lejcar said. “Fortunately they had a working cell phone, when they went in they called 911. We immediately responded.”

Both the driver and passenger were sent to the hospital. Lejcar said recovery of the snowmobile would be handled by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

Along with the Salem Lakes Fire Department, emergency crews from Bristol, Somers, Pleasant Prairie and the Kenosha County Dive Team responded to the water call.

Lejcar warned residents to always practice caution when going out on the ice, especially as temperatures begin to rise in the coming weeks.

“As the season transitions here, people need to be extremely cautious on the ice,” Lejcar said. “Make sure you understand what’s beneath you.”

Lejcar said people should inform others before they go out on the ice, in case they aren’t able to contact emergency services after falling in like the two snowmobilers did on Friday.

“Have a plan,” Lejcar said.

