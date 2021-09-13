Two sex offenders being released into Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Two convicted sex offenders will be moving into the village after they're released from prison.

According to a press release from the Pleasant Prairie Police Department, James G. Anthony, 49, and Michael D. Gattie, 55, will reside at two different residences in the village.

Anthony is set to move to a home in the 12100 block of 120th Court, and Gattie will live in the 12200 block of Sheridan Road.

The release states that Anthony, who is 5-foot-8, 185 pounds with blue hair, brown eyes and glasses, was convicted of causing a child to view or listen to sexual activity and exposing a child to harmful materials.

Anthony is a lifetime registrant of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registration Program and will be electronically monitored. He is to have no unsupervised contact with minors, no contact with the victim of his offense and is not to consume drugs.

Court records show that Anthony was convicted in 2017 and sentenced to four years in prison, to be followed by five years of extended supervision. Two additional felonies, one of exposing a child to harmful material and a second count of causing a child to view or listen to sexual activity, were dismissed.