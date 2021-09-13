 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two sex offenders being released into Pleasant Prairie
View Comments
alert
Pleasant Prairie

Two sex offenders being released into Pleasant Prairie

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Two convicted sex offenders will be moving into the village after they're released from prison.

According to a press release from the Pleasant Prairie Police Department, James G. Anthony, 49, and Michael D. Gattie, 55, will reside at two different residences in the village.

Anthony is set to move to a home in the 12100 block of 120th Court, and Gattie will live in the 12200 block of Sheridan Road.

The release states that Anthony, who is 5-foot-8, 185 pounds with blue hair, brown eyes and glasses, was convicted of causing a child to view or listen to sexual activity and exposing a child to harmful materials.

Anthony is a lifetime registrant of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registration Program and will be electronically monitored. He is to have no unsupervised contact with minors, no contact with the victim of his offense and is not to consume drugs.

Court records show that Anthony was convicted in 2017 and sentenced to four years in prison, to be followed by five years of extended supervision. Two additional felonies, one of exposing a child to harmful material and a second count of causing a child to view or listen to sexual activity, were dismissed.

Gattie is 6-1, 205 pounds, with blue eyes, brown hair and glasses. He was convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child, strangulation and suffocation. He is also a lifetime registrant of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registration Program and will be electronically monitored.

Gattie is also to have no unsupervised contact with minors, no contact with the victim of his offense and is not to consume any drugs.

Court records indicate that Gattie was convicted in 2017 of felony strangulation and misdemeanor battery and was sentenced to one year in prison, nine months in county jail and two years of extended supervision.

Gattie previously was convicted in 1998 of felony charges of second-degree sexual assault of a child and third-degree sexual assault. At that time, he was sentenced to five years in prison. The court records also show that in 2003, his probation was revoked, and he was sentenced to 15 years in prison on the sexual assault of a child charge.

Both men are required to register face-to-face with local law enforcement upon their release and must comply with standard sex offender rules as established by their parole agent.

America's opioid crisis started long before 2020, but COVID-19 exacerbated the problem.  "We're in the midst of a crisis, and we're very concerned about it," said Jesse Bunch, executive director of the Turning Point Center of Chittenden County. "The pandemic had a big impact, because as you know, people were closed, institutions were closed or working remotely at, you know, 20, 50, or 30% of their capacity."CDC data shows over 93,000 people died of a drug overdose in 2020 the highest yearly total on record and a majority of those deaths involved opioids.  One of the states hit the hardest was Vermont, and that's where Bunch works. The Turning Point Center in Chittenden County is a peer recovery organization in Burlington. "People are waiting a long time for mental health counseling," Bunch said. "We're seeing an increase not only in overdoses, but in individuals going to the emergency departments in the state. And, you know, it's a situation where the problem has gotten bigger, and the resources have declined, and that's what we're struggling with."Before the pandemic, opioid deaths in Vermont actually had been trending down. But the state saw a nearly 40% increase in fatal drug overdoses in 2020, most of them involving opioids. And some of the worst months coincided with the early days of the pandemic and stay-at-home orders.  "And that's left a lot of people on the streets and struggling and not able to get into not able to get into help," Bunch said. Data from the first five months of 2021 shows opioid related deaths in Vermont have continued to rise. "We're seeing people coming in here every day, really struggling with substance use disorder, and mental health issues," Bunch said. "And we're trying to get them into the services that they need. But we're finding that often those services simply are not yet available again."State officials in Vermont recognize the need to do more. In June, they launched the KnowOD campaign aimed at helping people make safer choices and increasing awareness about opioid overdose symptoms. 
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert