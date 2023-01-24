Two sex offenders to be released into Pleasant Prairie

Two sex offenders will be moved to a residence in the 11200 Block of Old Green Bay Road in the Village of Pleasant Prairie after being released from prison.

Pleasant Prairie Police announced that Larry Horschak, 68, who is white, and Machon Williams, 45, who is Black, will soon be released into the community. Williams also goes by the first name Kenneth.

Horschak is 5 feet 6inches, 220 lbs. with gray hair. Williams is 5 feet 11 inches, 210 lbs. with black hair.

Horschak’s related offenses are child enticement, exposing child to harmful materials, and causing a child to view or listen to sexual activity.

Williams’ related offenses include child enticement and second-degree sexual assault of a child.

Both are lifetime registrants of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registration Program and will be electronically monitored.

Both are to have no unsupervised contact with minors, no contact with the victim of their offenses and are not to consume any drugs.

Horschak and Williams are required to register face-to-face with local law enforcement and to comply with standard sex offender rules from their parole agents. If either violate their conditions they will be apprehended, and violations will be investigated immediately.

They are not wanted by the police at this time. Citizen abuse of this information , through threats, intimidation or harassment of registered sex offenders will not be tolerated, police stated.

