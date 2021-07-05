Two shootings, house fire and diving accident during busy local Independence Day weekend

Two shootings, a house fire and a diving accident were part of a busy Independence Day weekend for Kenosha County emergency responders.
A shooting in the 5300 block of 52nd Street left one person seriously injured on Sunday evening. The victim was transported by the Flight for Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa with a gunshot wound to the chest on Sunday evening.
No description of the suspect has been released, and an investigation is ongoing.
A separate shooting on the north side of Kenosha Sunday morning put one person in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. That case is still under investigation, according to the Kenosha Police Department.
The shooting occurred around 6 a.m. in the 4100 block of 28th Avenue, according to Sgt. Michael Madsen. The victim’s current condition was unknown at press time.
Diving accident
A man at Lilly Lake in Wheatland was also flown by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa after diving into shallow water on Sunday, according to Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. David Zoerner.
The man reportedly had hit his head when he dove into water that was too shallow at that location. His condition was not immediately known as of press time Monday.
Early morning fire
A Kenosha home suffered $40,000 in damages after a fire broke out early Monday morning, according to the Kenosha Fire Department. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire, which was called in at 3:38 a.m. for a home in the 6700 block of 38th Avenue, is still under investigation.
Crash, power outage
A car crash at the train crossing near Indian Trail High School cut power to traffic lights down 60th Street and the nearby neighborhood Monday afternoon.
Steven Brown, a resident of the affected neighborhood, said his power flickered on and off before finally going out.
“It’s out as far as the subdivision,” Brown said.
Kenosha Police at the scene couldn’t give any information on the status of the driver or the reason for the crash, in which the vehicle flipped over. Scanner traffic indicated the railroad had been contacted due to some damage to tracks at the site. We Energies crews also responded to the scene.
'Fairly normal' number of calls
Pleasant Prairie Fire Chief Craig Roepke said the volume of calls for Pleasant Prairie over the weekend were fairly normal for July 4th.
“Fortunately, this year was a year we didn’t have any major events or fires,” Roepke said.
Roepke said they received only about 8-9 calls during the day, although the department was also involved in several parades, as well as offering assistance to the Kenosha Fire Department for Kenosha’s fireworks display Sunday evening.
Additional reports of total calls for service were not available Monday, including fireworks, noise and public disturbance calls.
Fireworks injury
Across the border in Waukegan, Ill., a man in his 20s was seriously injured Saturday evening after a fireworks accident caused burns and other traumatic injuries, according to the McHenry County officials.
Carman Benson, the victim’s grandmother, said her grandson went to investigate a firework that had failed to go off when it exploded.
“His face is almost gone. It doesn’t make sense why do they sell this kind of stuff for these people to buy,” Benson said.
The victim was flown by medical helicopter to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.