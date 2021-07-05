Two shootings, house fire and diving accident during busy local Independence Day weekend

Two shootings, a house fire and a diving accident were part of a busy Independence Day weekend for Kenosha County emergency responders.

A shooting in the 5300 block of 52nd Street left one person seriously injured on Sunday evening. The victim was transported by the Flight for Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa with a gunshot wound to the chest on Sunday evening.

No description of the suspect has been released, and an investigation is ongoing.

A separate shooting on the north side of Kenosha Sunday morning put one person in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. That case is still under investigation, according to the Kenosha Police Department.

The shooting occurred around 6 a.m. in the 4100 block of 28th Avenue, according to Sgt. Michael Madsen. The victim’s current condition was unknown at press time.

Diving accident

A man at Lilly Lake in Wheatland was also flown by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa after diving into shallow water on Sunday, according to Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. David Zoerner.