Two tests pending for COVID-19 in Kenosha County

There are two pending cases of COVID-19 in Kenosha County as of this morning, said Liane Blanck, population health project manager for the Kenosha County Division of Health.
“It is a pending case as soon as a test is ordered. It is called a PUI — person under investigation,” Blanck said. “There are two pending cases in Kenosha County.”
If someone has symptoms associated with COVID-19 — fever, cough and shortness of breath — Blanck said they should contact their primary care doctor so they can be evaluated.
“Don’t just show up at the emergency room,” Blanck said. “They would prefer you call first. You can also call 911.”
Blanck said there have been 89 cases of influenza-associated hospitalizations in Kenosha County this season.
No confirmed positive cases in county
There are no confirmed positive cases in Kenosha County. Jen Freiheit, director of the county Division of Health, said there are steps people can take to prevent the spread, particularly in long-term care settings.
Long-term care facility visitors and employees are encouraged to follow the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), including following strict handwashing procedures and, in many cases, wearing gowns and gloves while working with residents who are sick.
Freiheit said the following are examples of how you can help protect long-term care residents, as well as prevent the spread of coronavirus throughout the community:
- Family and friends should not visit a long-term care facility if they have any symptoms of respiratory illness. Those symptoms include cough, fever, sore throat, runny nose, and/or shortness of breath, even if the symptoms are mild.
- Anyone who has traveled to an area with active coronavirus cases, including affected areas within the United States, should not visit a long-term care facility until 14 days after return from travel.
- To connect with loved ones, ask administration at the long-term care facility how they might be able to assist with communications by telephone, email, text, Skype or Facebook.
Long-term care facilities are being asked to stay in close contact and follow the guidance of the Kenosha County Division of Health and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. In response to this, signs may be posted in the entryways at local facilities, and visitors may be screened for entry, Freiheit said.
“These are all efforts aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19,” Freiheit said. “We realize these recommendations might be difficult for people in long-term care facilities and their families and friends, but they are aimed at protecting the public health of our community at large.”
For more information, visit the CDC’s coronavirus disease information page at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov and the state health department’s website at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/disease/covid-19.htm.
The Kenosha County Division of Health continues to monitor the 2019 coronavirus very closely for further developments to ensure that public health is safeguarded.
For further updates, follow the Kenosha County Division of Health on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/KenoshaCountyHealth.
