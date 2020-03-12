Two tests pending for COVID-19 in Kenosha County

There are two pending cases of COVID-19 in Kenosha County as of this morning, said Liane Blanck, population health project manager for the Kenosha County Division of Health.

“It is a pending case as soon as a test is ordered. It is called a PUI — person under investigation,” Blanck said. “There are two pending cases in Kenosha County.”

If someone has symptoms associated with COVID-19 — fever, cough and shortness of breath — Blanck said they should contact their primary care doctor so they can be evaluated.

“Don’t just show up at the emergency room,” Blanck said. “They would prefer you call first. You can also call 911.”

Blanck said there have been 89 cases of influenza-associated hospitalizations in Kenosha County this season.

No confirmed positive cases in county

There are no confirmed positive cases in Kenosha County. Jen Freiheit, director of the county Division of Health, said there are steps people can take to prevent the spread, particularly in long-term care settings.

