Two to receive Living Legend awards at 'Reaching for Rainbows' gala

Two men who have devoted their lives to helping students will be honored at this year’s Mary Lou and Arthur F. Mahone Fund’s “Reaching for Rainbows” Pursuit of Excellence Awards Gala.
Gary Vargas, Bradford High School student liaison and adviser to the African American Male Initiative, and Alvin Owens, who annually heads the Spring Break College Tour for students, will receive the Living Legend Community Awards at the event, slated for April 23 at Carthage College.
The award is given to an individual or organization whose lifetime accomplishments represent Mary Lou and Arthur’s multicultural, humanitarian and educational philosophy.
“We are excited to honor and pay tribute to Gary’s and Alvin’s tireless contributions and sacrifice to Kenosha area youth and families,” Fund chairman Tim Mahone said.
“For over 30 years, Mr. Vargas has uplifted vulnerable lives and gave hope and direction to those who were uncertain of their future. Over the last 20 years, Mr. Owens’ college tour has created an unprecedented awareness of Historical Black Colleges and Universities for low- to moderate-income students.
“Together, but with separate paths, they have nurtured generations of children and provided tools of success in order to secure a brighter and more meaningful future for kids.”
Also at the event, The Mahone Fund and Carthage College will award more than $300,000 in college scholarships to local area high school students in honor of Mary Lou and Arthur.
“Our overarching goal continues to focus on academic achievement, career success and service to others while reducing the financial barriers impacting college readiness, access and affordability for our first-generation families,” Tim Mahone said. “We are grateful for the tremendous community support and investment in our efforts.”
Proceeds from the gala support the Career Exploration Organization mentoring program, which aids low- to moderate-income youth in their pursuit of higher education by supporting career planning and community service engagement.
The program’s signature program, Power Up – Plug Into Your Future College & Resource Fair, provides high school juniors, seniors and parents an opportunity to network with 21 regional colleges and business representatives.
Partners include the Kenosha Unified School District, University of Wisconsin–Parkside, Herzing University, Gateway Technical College, Carthage College, Snap-on Inc., Educators Credit Union and Southern Lakes Credit Union.
Individual tickets for the “Reaching for Rainbows” gala are $50. The reception begins at 5:30 in the Todd Wehr Center and dinner begins at 6:30 p.m.
To purchase tickets, obtain sponsorship, ad information or to donate, visit mahonefund.org or contact Tom Targos at the Kenosha Community Foundation, 262-654-2412, e-mail: scholarships@kenoshafoundation.org.
The mission of the Mahone Fund is to promote educational and career opportunities for students in financial need and to support healthy lifestyle initiatives which reduce overall health disparities in communities of color.
