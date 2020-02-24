Two to receive Living Legend awards at 'Reaching for Rainbows' gala

Two men who have devoted their lives to helping students will be honored at this year’s Mary Lou and Arthur F. Mahone Fund’s “Reaching for Rainbows” Pursuit of Excellence Awards Gala.

Gary Vargas, Bradford High School student liaison and adviser to the African American Male Initiative, and Alvin Owens, who annually heads the Spring Break College Tour for students, will receive the Living Legend Community Awards at the event, slated for April 23 at Carthage College.

The award is given to an individual or organization whose lifetime accomplishments represent Mary Lou and Arthur’s multicultural, humanitarian and educational philosophy.

“We are excited to honor and pay tribute to Gary’s and Alvin’s tireless contributions and sacrifice to Kenosha area youth and families,” Fund chairman Tim Mahone said.

“For over 30 years, Mr. Vargas has uplifted vulnerable lives and gave hope and direction to those who were uncertain of their future. Over the last 20 years, Mr. Owens’ college tour has created an unprecedented awareness of Historical Black Colleges and Universities for low- to moderate-income students.