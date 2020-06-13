Two-unit building in Kenosha damaged by fire Saturday afternoon

One person was treated for minor smoke inhalation from a fire in a second-floor apartment at 7850 36th Ave. Saturday afternoon.
The Kenosha Fire Department was called to the fire at 7850 36th Ave. at about 2 p.m. Heavy smoke was pouring from the second-floor apartment when firefighters arrived. Firefighters had the fire out within about 30 minutes.
Battalion Chief Christopher Hannnes said one person was treated for minor smoke inhalation but there were no other injuries.
Although the exterior of the building appeared to be largely undamaged, the interior of the apartment appeared to have been heavily damaged by the fire.
The fire department contacted the Red Cross to provide housing for a resident who was displaced by the fire.
