Two vehicles were significantly damaged Monday morning after a crash near the intersection of Highway 165 and 88th Avenue, near the RecPlex, sending one person to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to Pleasant Prairie Police Department Capt. Barry Ollila, the crash occurred at about 6:19 a.m. A preliminary investigation determined that it began when a 2003 Chevy Malibu turned westbound onto Highway 165 from 88th Avenue.

Shortly after making that turn, Ollila said, another westbound vehicle went through the intersection, rear-ending the Chevy.

Both the Chevy and the second vehicle, a black 2020 Ford Edge, had “significant damage,” according to Ollila. The woman driving the Chevy had “minor injuries” and was transported to an area hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Both vehicles were towed. There was no information on what, if any, citations were issued, however no arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon.