Two victims of unrelated fatal Kenosha County crashes last week identified as Racine woman, Milwaukee man

The Kenosha Sheriff's Department has identified two people who were killed in separate accidents last week.

Dannisha A. Weatherspoon, 29, of Racine, was fatally injured on Jan. 21, in a high-speed crash just before dawn on Sheridan Road (U.S. 32). She was a front seat passenger in a Buick LeSabre.

According to the department investigation, the vehicle was southbound on Sheridan Road when it crossed into the northbound lanes, crashed into the east ditch line, struck several objects, flipped onto its roof, caught fire and ejected Weatherspoon. She was transported to Foredtert Hospital in Milwaukee, later succumbing to her injuries.

Ryan J.M. Hoff, 24, of Milwaukee, has been identified as being fatally injured in an early morning crash on Jan. 16 in the 13900 block of State Line Road (County Highway WG).

He was the sole occupant of a Chevy Spark which investigators said was eastbound at a high rate of speed. The vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a utility pole and then a tree before catching fire.

Hoff was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner's Office.

