Two vie for Randall School Board in April election

RANDALL — Two newcomers will face off in the April 5 General Election in the bid for a three-year term on the Randall Consolidated School Board.

Electors will choose between Meredith Kurtzeil, 40, a teacher, and Jeffrey Swanson, 35, a vice-president of sales and marketing.

The school district encompasses town of Randall Wards 1-5; village of Twin Lakes Wards, 1, 2, 8, 9 and 10; and Genoa City Ward 6 in Walworth County. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 5 in the respective municipalities.

Both candidates answered two questions regarding their qualifications and platform. Their answers are provided in alphabetical order:

Why are you running for office and what qualities or qualifications would you bring to the board?

Kurtzweil: I have been a resident of Twin Lakes for 10 years and I have seen Randall grow and change over the last 9 years. Randall has had changes in administration over the years and I have seen the positive and negative impacts along the way. Being an educator myself, I know the challenges the teachers, students, and administrators face. I have served on many professional committees and I am a leader in the school setting. Also being a parent of three children in the district provides both perspectives on many situations. Randall is moving in a positive direction and I feel I am best fit to continue it.

Swanson: My wife and I moved to the Randall community in 2020 with our three children, two of whom currently attend Randall and the third who will be joining them in 4K next fall! When looking for our new community, our top criteria was the quality of education that would be provided for our children. Quickly it became clear Randall was the district we needed to join. Over the last few years, I have worked to learn about the district’s successes and challenges. I have participated on the newly formed Parent Advisory Board, attended Board of Education Meetings, and worked to volunteer at different school activities, allowing me to hear feedback directly from families and staff.

As a highly qualified business professional with experience on finance boards, I will work to create long-term strategic plans and utilize fiscally responsible practices to make an immediate positive impact on the Randall School Board of Education.

What do you see as the biggest issue the school district will face in the upcoming years?

Kurtzweil: I believe the biggest issue in education is the needs of children are forever changing. Standards, curriculum, and academic needs change year to year. It is the school board’s responsibility to learn and grow with these changes, keeping the children as top priority. With any decision comes tough conversations with many different perspectives that need to be taken into consideration. These decisions need to be made while keeping in mind budgets, policies, and academics while representing the community as a whole. The school board will need to make sure that all stakeholders are heard and represented. The school board’s main purpose is to support the administration and community in the betterment of the children. Students come first and the school board needs to keep them the main priority in the decisions that they make.

Swanson: Our district is currently in the process of hiring a new principal and realigning the leadership structure in the building. This leadership team, along with the District Administrator and Board of Education, will be working on creating a long-term strategic plan for our school. Included in this plan must be a focused effort on hiring and retaining the best educators to ensure our students have the support and resources needed to be successful.

If elected my commitment to the Randall community is to: put students first with a focus on their success, wellness, and safety; ensure that Randall is a school of choice in our community; be an advocate for our students, parents, staff and community; act as a good steward of our tax-payers funds by maintaining fiscally responsible practices.

