Two who voted in person test positive for COVID-19; county records 7th death

Projection model coming

By Friday, however, Freiheit said the county will be able to report a projection model. She said it will show the progress made to flatten the curve here.

“This is really showing that the Safer at Home order over the last several weeks has worked,” Freiheit said. “The public health tools we put in place, such as social distancing and wearing a mask, has indeed helped to greatly decrease the number of people that could have potentially become ill or died in Kenosha County.”

Freiheit said the amount of data is expected to increase as testing criteria has been relaxed. More people will be able to be tested now, including those with mild symptoms.

She said increased testing will help determine when the county and state meet criteria to reopen and relax restrictions under the Badger Bounce Back plan.

“We are only testing 1% of the population (in Kenosha County) at this time,” Freiheit said. “Our mission critical this week is to try to get more testing to the providers who re able to do that testing.”

Those who are not showing symptoms are not able to be tested.

“We’ll have more positives, but we’ll have way more negatives too,” Freiheit said.