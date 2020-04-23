Two who voted in person test positive for COVID-19; county records 7th death

Kenosha County is not “on the downslope” of the COVID-19 pandemic, Health Director Jen Freiheit said, as the number of positive cases rose to 311 — two of whom reportedly voted in-person on Election Day — and the seventh death was reported.
“It has been an extremely busy week,” Freiheit said Thursday. “Our numbers are still rising, but our hospitals and our public health department are able to keep up.”
The latest COVID-19 fatality was a 93-year-old male, Freiheit said. No other information was available early Thursday.
The number of total positive cases rose by 49 since Monday, an increase of 18.9%. The number of probable cases was at 139, and the number of negative tests stood at 1,588 Thursday.
The Kenosha County hospitalization rate remained steady at 18% of positive cases, compared to 27% statewide.
Recovery numbers are not available county, state or nationwide as public health nurses cannot call each person daily to see if they are feeling better, and it is possible they may feel better one day and not the next, Freiheit said.
Symptoms reported in county
Of those who have tested positive in Kenosha County:
57 percent reported having a fever
74 percent reported having a cough
39 percent reported shortness of breath
16 percent reported a sore throat
19 percent reported a loss of taste
17 percent reported a loss of smell
11 percent were asymptomatic
Freiheit said the loss of smell and taste tracking is newly required data by the state. Because it is not a question that has been asked from the beginning of the pandemic, the percentages could be low. It is not required to ask about symptoms such as pink eye or rashes.
The state also began requiring local health departments ask those who tested positive if they voted in person on Election Day. Freiheit said two of the new positive cases indicated they did go to the polls.
The polling locations where those who tested positive cast their vote was not available Thursday; the Kenosha News requested them in a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.
Freiheit said the health department does not have a way to contact all those who may have come in contact with these two individuals at the polls, and there is no way to know if they contracted the virus at the polls or elsewhere.
“We have no way to prove if that is where they got sick,” Freiheit said.
Projection model coming
By Friday, however, Freiheit said the county will be able to report a projection model. She said it will show the progress made to flatten the curve here.
“This is really showing that the Safer at Home order over the last several weeks has worked,” Freiheit said. “The public health tools we put in place, such as social distancing and wearing a mask, has indeed helped to greatly decrease the number of people that could have potentially become ill or died in Kenosha County.”
Freiheit said the amount of data is expected to increase as testing criteria has been relaxed. More people will be able to be tested now, including those with mild symptoms.
She said increased testing will help determine when the county and state meet criteria to reopen and relax restrictions under the Badger Bounce Back plan.
“We are only testing 1% of the population (in Kenosha County) at this time,” Freiheit said. “Our mission critical this week is to try to get more testing to the providers who re able to do that testing.”
Those who are not showing symptoms are not able to be tested.
“We’ll have more positives, but we’ll have way more negatives too,” Freiheit said.
While some states are using the Abbot Labs quick test, Freiheit said that test has a false negative rate of 14.8%. Hospitals here are using a different “quick test” that has a 95% reliability level.
More equipment to be delivered
Also this week, another strategic national stockpile of equipment is coming to Kenosha County.
“It will be distributed to six of our emergency medical service providers, three of our hospitals and seven of our long-term care and assisted living facilities,” Freiheit said.
She said the health department has distributed 216 thermometers to those who tested positive and are in quarantine, and more than 400 cloth and surgical masks to those who tested positive and their family members.
“We are literally doing a door drop for these people,” Freiheit said, adding they are also helping distribute handmade supplies to caregivers and health care workers.
“I just have to give a shout-out to Kenosha CARES and the many other individuals out there who are sewing up a storm. They are donating cloth gowns and cloth masks for all of our facilities that need them.”
Freiheit added there have been “several outbreaks,” or hotspots meaning two or more cases, in Kensoha County.
“We do have a few businesses considered an outbreak,” Freiheit said, told County Board members Wednesday during a weekly teleconference update.
The Kenosha News on Thursday requested the list of businesses as part of its FOIA request.
Freiheit said the health department has worked with more than 200 businesses on measures they can take and conducted site assessments at 16.
“We are providing a tremendous amount of education to our businesses out there so that we can contain this pandemic,” Freiheit said. “As long as businesses are able to cooperate with us, give us the names of all of the contacts that were close, we can definitely keep boxing in COVID-19.”
