Two will face off for Randall Supervisor seat in April election

RANDALL — Randall Town Supervisor No. 4 Nancy Kemp will face challenger Tim Gaffron in the April 5 General Election.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 5 at the Randall Town Hall, 34530 Bassett Road. The top vote-getter will serve a two-year term, with an annual salary of $4,635.

Both candidates responded to three questions about their desire to serve on the Town Board, their qualifications and an issue of interest. Their responses are below in alphabetical order:

Why are you running for office?

Gaffron: I decided to run for Randall Supervisor Chair #4 to encourage community engagement, drive participation in town agendas, and develop and grow local activities that benefit the town’s residents. The Town of Randall is where my family calls home, where our children go to school, and is the community I have had the privilege to protect as a proud member of the Randall Volunteer Fire Department since 2019. My mission is to represent the town as an active community member and strengthen the Randall community.

Kemp: The Town of Randall is my home and I love my home. I have been a part of this community for 65 years. Fifteen years ago I began to regularly attend town board meetings and lake district meetings to learn more about the processes and to become involved. Running for re-election as Town Supervisor is a continuation of my service.

What qualities and qualifications do you possess that would make you a good public servant?

Gaffron: I have served in leadership positions for nine years. I have managed complex budgets within these positions and have led teams to success. I pride myself on always maintaining open and honest communication with my team. I will do the same for the Randall community.

Kemp: I have a passion for learning along with problem solving. Continuing education is very important to me. Over the past two years I have attended five conferences and seminars to develop my town supervisor role and to learn how to better serve Randall residents. I have brought back ideas and shared resources with the town board.

Randall’s rural beauty is priceless and our quality of life is very important to me. I have promoted dark skies education and guidelines to preserve our rural night sky and the benefits which it brings. I have also increased Aquatic Invasive Species education to help protect our lakes. Last year I worked together with Supervisor Soderman and others to upgrade signage and improve educational information at our boat launches.

What do you see as the biggest issue the town will face in the coming years?

Gaffron: The return to normal post-pandemic is one of the most significant issues the town will face. The community’s families have suffered for the past two years with a lack of community events. As part of my mission to strengthen the community, I will work to develop community events that will bring people of all ages together throughout the year. As a result, I feel the Town of Randall will recover, and that small-town community charm we all remember will thrive again.

Kemp: What I have noticed in the years that I have been on the Planning Board and the Town Board is a sense of the town’s isolation and a mindset of working alone. As the Town and the County continue to grow and change in the coming years, Randall needs to stop travelling alone. There are resources and partnerships we need to access to benefit our community. We need to cooperate with other communities and Kenosha County to share resources and expenses. This will benefit all of us.

Good communication is essential. I have begun to work toward this goal and will continue to do so when re-elected.

Editor’s note: Nancy Kemp declined to provide a photograph.

