Two-year project on I-43 scheduled to begin this month

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

Heilman said he agrees that the construction work is needed.

“Anytime we have closures, we don’t like them,” he said. “But they’re a necessary evil.”

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the two-year project is scheduled to be completed by the fall of 2021.

Rock Road Companies Inc., based in Janesville, has been awarded the job at a projected cost of $25.5 million. Company officials declined to comment.

Motorists on I-43 will encounter single lane closures in each direction, limited to four miles in length. There will be some ramp closures and crossroad closures, although those details have not been released.

The project includes bridge deck replacements at U.S. 12, state Highway 67 and County Road X.

Delavan public works director Mark Wendorff said the ramp closures at County Road X will affect motorists in a residential area, as well as a couple of schools.

Wendorff, however, said most motorists should be able to find alternative routes fairly easily. The detours might cause heavier traffic on other routes in the city, he said.

“I don’t think we’re going to see a large impact,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0