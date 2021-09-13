Tyler Cochran, KPD's Officer Friendly, is fifth to join race Kenosha County Sheriff race

“Growing up I had some family members who had some mental health issues and often that would result in law enforcement being called,” Cochran said. “As a kid, it was obviously very scary to have that happen. When law enforcement arrived I felt that sense of safety and security. I knew then this is what I wanted to do.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As a youth, he took part in the KPD Police Explorer Program, which he later oversaw for the department, bring him “full circle,” he said.

Upon graduating from high school, Cochran joined the Air Force Reserves and pursued a career in law enforcement at Gateway Technical College, graduating from its Police Academy in 2006. As a reservist, he was deployed to Israel in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

During the decade Cochran served as a patrol officer, he was also a field training officer, a firearms instructor, a member of the peer support team and received advanced crisis intervention training related to issues of mental health in the community. He also served as the School Resource Officer at Indian Trail Academy.

Mental health awareness is one aspect of his campaign platform. He said he also believes local enforcement needs to be transparent and that a good leader is someone people believe will not only listen, but who will act on their behalf.