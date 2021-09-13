Tyler Cochran, KPD's Officer Friendly, is fifth to join race Kenosha County Sheriff race

A fifth candidate has emerged for the 2022 race for Kenosha County Sheriff, with Kenosha Police Department Officer Friendly Tyler Cochran declaring his candidacy for the position.
The field now includes Democratic candidate James Simmons, a deputy in Lake County, Ill.; and Republican candidates Cochran; Albert Gonzales, also a KPD officer; Sgt. David Zoerner, of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department; and Ray Rowe, Officer Friendly for the Sheriff's Department.
Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth, a Republican, said prior to running for sheriff in 2018 that he would not seek re-election in 2022.
The primary for the election is scheduled for Aug. 9, 2022. The general election is Nov. 8, 2022.
Cochran, 35, who joined the department in 2008, served as a patrol officer for 10 years prior to becoming the safety officer in 2017. He said being a leader in the field is something he has “always aspired to be.”
“I remember I was young, probably 9 or 10 years old, wanting to be a police officer,” said Cochran, a native of Kenosha who now resides in Pleasant Prairie. “I never wanted to be anything else.”
Personal experience led to profession
He said it was personal experience that drew him to the field.
“Growing up I had some family members who had some mental health issues and often that would result in law enforcement being called,” Cochran said. “As a kid, it was obviously very scary to have that happen. When law enforcement arrived I felt that sense of safety and security. I knew then this is what I wanted to do.”
As a youth, he took part in the KPD Police Explorer Program, which he later oversaw for the department, bring him “full circle,” he said.
Upon graduating from high school, Cochran joined the Air Force Reserves and pursued a career in law enforcement at Gateway Technical College, graduating from its Police Academy in 2006. As a reservist, he was deployed to Israel in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
During the decade Cochran served as a patrol officer, he was also a field training officer, a firearms instructor, a member of the peer support team and received advanced crisis intervention training related to issues of mental health in the community. He also served as the School Resource Officer at Indian Trail Academy.
Mental health awareness is one aspect of his campaign platform. He said he also believes local enforcement needs to be transparent and that a good leader is someone people believe will not only listen, but who will act on their behalf.
'Bring everyone back together'
“I believe, with everything that has happened over the last year, a lot of really good officers have left the profession because of leadership,” Cochran said. “I feel that I can be someone who can bring everyone back together and make our community an even better place to live.”
Cochran said his experience working as part of the COVID-19 Joint Information Center team, managing the city of Kenosha crossing guards, and working with the community to provide leaders with Violence Interrupter Training is also an asset.
In those roles, Cochran said he has been able to talk to people in law enforcement and in the community about local issues and what changes they would like to see.
“I think the No. 1 thing in law enforcement is transparency,” Cochran said. “We sit here all day long and say, ‘Trust the police,’ but then we’re not transparent. It’s important if anything happens, good or bad, the community knows about it right away.”
IN PHOTOS: Sheriff Beth honored as DARE Law Enforcement Executive of the Year.
DARE America has named Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth — who spent 10 years of his career as a DARE officer — as the nation’s law enforcement executive of the year. Here are photos from the award presentation on Thursday. Beth will be recognized at a ceremony at a national event next year, the organization said.