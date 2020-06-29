Tyler Huffhines rejects plea offer

Judge Mary K. Wagner asked Huffhines if he understood the offer.

“Yes, ma’am. I reject it,” Huffhines answered.

Defense attorney Mark Richards told the judge he believed that the charges against Huffhines are not legally sound, citing a Wisconsin Supreme Court decision in a different drug case. In that case, a man named Dennis Brantner was charged with separate counts of possession of a controlled substance, with each of the counts involving the same type of pill, but in different sized dozes. The court found that just the difference in the dosage was not enough for separate charges.

Richards argues that in the Huffhines case, based on the Brantner ruling, his client should not be facing three separate possession of THC charges. Richards said Huffhines is charged with separate counts for the different forms of THC found in the case, all of it found in the same condominium on the same day.

“Ethically, I can’t ask my client to plea to something I don’t believe exists in law,” Richards said.

Boese told the judge that she believes that the difference in the types of THC and the fact that they were marketed differently is sufficient for the separate charges.