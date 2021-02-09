U{DATE: Pedestrian killed Monday night after leaving car following I-94 crash

 Skip to main content
SOMERS — A 34-year-old Milwaukee woman was killed Monday night when she was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 94 after she stepped out of her SUV to try to get to safety after an earlier crash.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, the woman was driving a 2003 Chevy Suburban south on I-94 at about 7 p.m. when she struck the rear of a southbound semi-truck, leaving her vehicle heavily damaged. That first crash happened in the 2400 block of the interstate north of Highway 142. The woman got out of her vehicle and was attempting to get to the median when she was struck by a passing vehicle in the far left hand lane, according to the Sheriff's Department. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The dead woman's name was being withheld as of Tuesday morning pending notification of family.

The vehicle that struck the woman was a 2015 Chevy Traverse, driven by a 34-year-old woman from Milwaukee. The semi-driver was a 39-year-old Pewaukee man. None of the other drivers were injured, and according to the Sheriff's Department the drivers were cooperating with the investigation. No alcohol was detected on any of the drivers, according to the Sheriff's Department.

Traffic was stalled on the Interstate as the Sheriff's Department investigated the crashes. The Kenosha County Medical Examiner's Office also responded. Southbound lanes were reopened just after 11 p.m., according to sheriff's Sgt. Michael Pittsley.

The Kenosha and South Shore fire departments assisted at the crash scene.

Sheriff's Sgt. David Wright said a deputy heading to the interstate crash scene Monday was involved in an accident. Wright said the deputy was westbound on 52nd Street with his squad lights and sirens on responding to the call when a vehicle pulled out at 40th Avenue and the two collided. Wright said no one was injured in that crash.

The investigation into the crashes on the interstate was still ongoing as of Tuesday. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102.

