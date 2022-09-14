U.S. Coast Guard Guard Station in Kenosha targeted for up to $40 million in reconstruction funds in bill

The U.S. Coast Guard Station in Kenosha, and two others in Wisconsin, could receive a big boost from proposed bipartisan legislation that would authorize as much as $40 million to reconstruct each facility, according to U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., one of the bill’s authors.

Earlier this week, Baldwin, who chairs the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee’s Oceans, Fisheries, Climate Change and Manufacturing Subcommittee, which oversees Coast Guard activities, joined two other senators in support of legislation reauthorizing funding for this year and in 2023.

The legislation has bipartisan backing with co-authors Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., and Roger Wicker, R-Miss.

Included in the $3 billion for shoreline infrastructure are plans to rebuild facilities in Sturgeon Bay, Kenosha and Sheboygan funded at $40 million per project, according to a news release from Baldwin’s press office.

U.S. Coast Guard Station Kenosha is located at 5036 Fourth Ave.

After having been decommissioned to a seasonal facility – Memorial Day to Labor Day – five years ago, the Kenosha station returned to full 24-hour, seven-day operations last fall.

With high water levels during the spring and summer months, in some instances, Coast Guard personnel have been forced to completely evacuate locations along Lake Michigan, according to Baldwin. In 2019, for example the U.S. Coast Guard station in Green Bay was fully evacuated due to flooding and the crews are now based out of hotels while on-station vessels were relocated.

The bipartisan Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2022 includes many of Baldwin’s priorities, including $350 million for the Great Lakes Icebreaker. For the first time, the USCG Authorization Act will also include a standalone Great Lakes subtitle in the bill. The only other geographic area that has a standalone section is the Arctic. The section includes:

• Baldwin’s Great Lakes Winter Commerce Act, which has already been approved by the Commerce Committee, will improve the ice breaking capacity of the Great Lakes Fleet by requiring a Government Accountability Office report on updated and strengthened ice breaking standards on the Great Lakes and an assessment of the economic impact of vessel delays and mission needs for the program

• New database on ice breaking operations and commercial vessel and ferry transit, including data on unsuccessful attempts to transit during ice season because of inadequate ice breaking ability. This database will help to bring additional ice breaking capacity to the Great Lakes and improve year-round commerce.

• Great Lakes Snowmobile Acquisition Plan to ensure the USCG has a plan to increase the number of essential snowmobiles on the Great Lakes. Small USCG stations along the Great Lakes rely on them to help protect recreational ice fishing during winter months.

• A study on sufficiency of Aviation Assets to meet mission needs. Aviation assets are used in search and rescue on the Great Lakes. The 9th USCG District, which includes Wisconsin, stretches from Superior to as far east as North East Lake Ontario and is responsible for all search and rescue for over 6,700 miles of coast line.

The act also supports a number of national priorities, such as, cracking down on illegal fishing and forced labor, boosting the Coast Guard’s security presence in the Arctic zone, reducing sexual assault and harassment at sea, expanding childcare services for Coast Guard families along with access to medical care education and training, opportunities for affordable housing and promoting diversity, among others.

“Our United States Coast Guard members protect and secure our Great Lakes and are a crucial piece to keeping Wisconsin’s maritime economy moving forward,” said Baldwin. “Inadequate ice breaking capacity in the Great Lakes costs us thousands of American jobs and millions in business revenue, and this bipartisan legislation invests in the ice breaking resources needed to support our maritime industry and our `Made in America’ economy.”