U.S. Customs building gets the green light at Kenosha Regional Airport

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility within the Kenosha Regional Airport is moving forward after three intensive reviews from members of a city panel.
The Kenosha Plan Commission, on an 8-2 vote, issued a conditional-use permit to airport officials for the construction of the 2,800-square-foot facility after a third and final public hearing late last week. It does not need to go before the full City Council.
Late this summer, plans for the facility were unveiled but initially tabled after concerns were raised including potential increases in flight traffic and the reasons for having customs agents in Kenosha.
When commissioners reviewed the plans for a final time Thursday, Corey Reed, airport director, doubled down on the importance of having the customs facility within the property.
“I just want to let everyone to know that this is not a unique feature that is going to be here,” Reed said. “(Nearby airports) all have customs, and we’re in the middle of this without customs. There’s plenty of competition out there, and again this reiterates that it will primarily benefit my existing tenants.”
During the most recent hearing, commissioners heard from one airport tenant — Mike Stein, owner of Stein’s Aircraft Services — who said the lack of a customs agent in Kenosha has been cumbersome to his business.
“It’s been hard on our clients, and very costly to them,” Stein said. “I’m very much in favor of this, and I’m very pleased with what I’m seeing going on at the airport. Anything to bring this forward would be much appreciated.”
Ald. Dominic Ruffalo, whose jurisdiction includes the airport, confirmed he has reviewed the plans and favors them.
“I’m all for it,” Ruffalo said. “I think it brings the airport into the next dimension. It’s a beautiful looking customs building. There’s room for it; it’s not going to interfere with anything. I think, at this time, we need it.”
During deliberations, the two commissioners voting against the permit’s issuance — Ald. David Bogdala and Craig Free — were critical that concrete information about the facility was not laid out in the first go-around of the review process.
Bogdala, who has sharply criticized the effort in each of the three reviews, acknowledged more information about the customs facility’s intent has come to light more recently.
“Sadly, that should’ve been readily available at the very first meeting we had,” Bogdala said. “I still haven’t heard a reason, other than Green Bay and other cities having this facility, for this. Is that a reason to build this? I have not heard the case yet. I will be in 100 percent opposition to it.”
Commissioner Lydia Spottswood, however, maintained a different perspective and said it would benefit the companies doing business in Kenosha and surrounding areas.
“Aircraft that have Kenosha as a final destination have to stop somewhere else to go through customs and then make a final stop here, which just increases the amount of fuel they have to use,” Spottswood said. “It adds time to their journey back to Kenosha as their final destination.”
As planned, the fqcility will serve as a serve as a satellite branch. The agent responding to inspection calls would work out of a full-time Racine operation at 3239 N. Green Bay Road and report to the Kenosha site on an as-needed basis.
