U.S. Customs building gets the green light at Kenosha Regional Airport

“It’s been hard on our clients, and very costly to them,” Stein said. “I’m very much in favor of this, and I’m very pleased with what I’m seeing going on at the airport. Anything to bring this forward would be much appreciated.”

Ald. Dominic Ruffalo, whose jurisdiction includes the airport, confirmed he has reviewed the plans and favors them.

“I’m all for it,” Ruffalo said. “I think it brings the airport into the next dimension. It’s a beautiful looking customs building. There’s room for it; it’s not going to interfere with anything. I think, at this time, we need it.”

During deliberations, the two commissioners voting against the permit’s issuance — Ald. David Bogdala and Craig Free — were critical that concrete information about the facility was not laid out in the first go-around of the review process.

Bogdala, who has sharply criticized the effort in each of the three reviews, acknowledged more information about the customs facility’s intent has come to light more recently.