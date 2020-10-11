U.S. Customs facility at Kenosha airport could take flight

A proposed U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility could soon take flight at the Kenosha Regional Airport, following a city panel’s decision Thursday.

The Plan Commission, on a 6-3 vote, voted to establish an 11-point list of routine conditions that will have to be met for the project to move forward. The group’s vote also sets the stage for an upcoming public hearing.

The customs facility first went before commissioners in September but was tabled amid concerns inadequate information was furnished. Corey Reed, airport director, and Steve Bostrom, chair of the Airport Commission, returned this month with more details.

Based on conversations with existing tenants using the grounds, Bostrom and Reed said they anticipate, from the outset, the customs facility being used for 70 to 80 flights annually.

“This is for our base corporate tenants,” Reed said. “This isn’t for any commercial airline or anything like that. It’s for private use. This is for a customs official to inspect international flights that are returning to Kenosha.”

Bostrom said the proposal arose after conversations with representatives from the companies and organizations that use the airport on a frequent basis.