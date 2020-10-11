U.S. Customs facility at Kenosha airport could take flight

A proposed U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility could soon take flight at the Kenosha Regional Airport, following a city panel’s decision Thursday.
The Plan Commission, on a 6-3 vote, voted to establish an 11-point list of routine conditions that will have to be met for the project to move forward. The group’s vote also sets the stage for an upcoming public hearing.
The customs facility first went before commissioners in September but was tabled amid concerns inadequate information was furnished. Corey Reed, airport director, and Steve Bostrom, chair of the Airport Commission, returned this month with more details.
Based on conversations with existing tenants using the grounds, Bostrom and Reed said they anticipate, from the outset, the customs facility being used for 70 to 80 flights annually.
“This is for our base corporate tenants,” Reed said. “This isn’t for any commercial airline or anything like that. It’s for private use. This is for a customs official to inspect international flights that are returning to Kenosha.”
Bostrom said the proposal arose after conversations with representatives from the companies and organizations that use the airport on a frequent basis.
“Very regularly, when we were meeting in person at the airport for our monthly meetings, a number of operators would be present,” Bostrom said. “During our regular discussion, this is a topic that is brought up quite frequently.”
During the fresh round of questions, new concerns entered the conversation. Commissioner Veronica Flores asked several pointed questions about the scope of the customs agent’s role.
“What is going to be transferred from there — what or who?” Flores said. “Will there be immigration involved? No ICE use of the building?”
Reed confirmed the customs agent’s role is limited solely to inspections of flights coming into the airport and in no way is related to the broader population.
As was previously announced, airport officials are proposing the facility encompass 2,800 square feet and serve as a satellite branch. The agent responding to inspection calls would work out of a full-time Racine operation at 3239 N. Green Bay Road and report to the Kenosha site on an as-needed basis.
But Bostrom hinted that the use of customs could be expanded in the future if demand at the airport follows an upward trajectory.
“Obviously, there’s not a lot of customer demand driving expansion, but if you look at our plan, we’ve got potential capacity for another 30 or 40 hangers,” Bostrom said. “I suspect we won’t see this expansion of the customs building until we see more interest in building hangers at the airport.”
Bostrom’s comments drew concern about increased flight traffic in a largely residential area from Ald. David Bogdala, who sits on the Plan Commission.
“It’s something I cannot support, will not support,” Bogdala said of potential expansion. “I will fight that as long as I have a seat. I’m still not convinced this is well thought through and the right thing to do at this time.”
In addition to Bogdala, other commissioners casting “no” votes were Flores and Craig Free.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.