U.S. Postal Service to lease building in Paddock Lake

PADDOCK LAKE — The village will soon have its first United States Postal Service location to initially serve as a hub for rural routes and eventually offer walk-in service.

“We’re really happy the post office is coming to Paddock Lake,” Village President Terry Burns said. “Long-term it is to be a full-purpose post office with walk-in traffic.”

Currently the nearest Post office is located about a half mile south of the village at 24913 83rd Place, just off Highway 83, in the Salem business district of the Village of Salem Lakes.

The Village Board approved a 10-year lease with the USPS for the village-owned annex building at 7001 236th Ave., adjacent to the Village Hall. Over the 10-year period, the lease will bring in $368,000 in revenue to the village.

The USPS plans to begin operation there with rural route and package delivery staging. It has plans to add onto the building and the parking lot, Burns said. The parking lot addition is planned to the south of the building and an overhead structure for USPS postal vehicles is included in the plans.

“Any buildout costs are the sole responsibility of the post office,” Burns said. “That is being done for the benefit of the tenant and they should bear the full cost of that.”