 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil schedules local mobile staff office hours for the first week of December

  • Comments
  • Video by Dan Truttschel

Congressman Bryan Steil speaks during a law enforcement roundtable he hosted Thursday morning at the Franklin Police Department.

The office of Congressman Bryan Steil has scheduled mobile staff office hours on Friday, Dec. 3, to assist individuals and families in southeast Wisconsin with federal casework issues.

Steil will not be in attendance, but his staff will be available to assist constituents having issues with the federal government and to communicate concerns.

Steil’s staff is scheduled to be available Dec. 3 from:

9 to 10 a.m., Paddock Lake Village Hall, 6969 236th Ave.

10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Brighton Town Hall, 25000 Burlington Road

1 to 2 p.m., Pleasant Prairie Village Hall, 9915 39th Ave.

3 to 4 p.m., Twin Lakes Village Hall, 108 E. Main St.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WHO designates new COVID strain Omicron as ‘variant of concern’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert