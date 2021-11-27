U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil schedules local mobile staff office hours for the first week of December

The office of Congressman Bryan Steil has scheduled mobile staff office hours on Friday, Dec. 3, to assist individuals and families in southeast Wisconsin with federal casework issues.
Steil will not be in attendance, but his staff will be available to assist constituents having issues with the federal government and to communicate concerns.
Steil’s staff is scheduled to be available Dec. 3 from:
9 to 10 a.m., Paddock Lake Village Hall, 6969 236th Ave.
10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Brighton Town Hall, 25000 Burlington Road
1 to 2 p.m., Pleasant Prairie Village Hall, 9915 39th Ave.
3 to 4 p.m., Twin Lakes Village Hall, 108 E. Main St.