U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil stresses importance of returning to in-person classes

"My main concern is that if we're trying to keep them at home with these high levels of income — I've got people that went to college for four years that ain't making that kind of money," Swanto said.

The CARES Act, Steil said, was an imperfect attempt to make sure "nobody fell through the cracks," but while unemployment would normally pay around $7.50 per hour, COVID-19 unemployment is paying around $22-$23 per hour.

An East Troy constituent named Kelly was having the opposite problem. While she was paid unemployment when she was first furloughed from her job in May, Kelly said she has not received payments for about seven weeks.

"I've been living off of my savings and borrowing money from people," Kelly said. "I've still been submitting my weekly claims, but I'm just afraid they're going to run out of money and I'm going to be out."

While Steil reassured Kelly that it was unlikely unemployment funding would run out, he said she was not the only one having issues with the Wisconsin unemployment process.

Steil also pointed out that the unemployment was a state run process, meaning he could do little to help her from his D.C. office. Steil, however, still tried to offer Kelly assistance.