U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil to hold listening session in Kenosha County on Friday

U.S. Congressman Bryan Steil, R-Wis., will hold a public listening session in Kenosha County on Friday, one of five such sessions planned that day.

The Kenosha County session will be held starting at 4:45 p.m. at the Kenosha County Center, 1960 75th St., in Bristol. The meeting will be held in the hearing room.

Other listening sessions in the immediate area on Friday will include:

Racine County listening session at the Rochester Village Hall, 300 W. Spring Street, Rochester. The meeting will be in the large conference room.

Walworth County listening session at the Delavan Municipal Building, 123 South 2nd St., in Delavan. The meeting will be held in the council chambers.

The listening sessions are free and open to the people of Wisconsin’s First Congressional District.

Individuals needing additional assistance or special accommodations should contact the Office of Congressman Steil at 608-752-4050 in advance.

8 ways to effectively winterize your home on a budget 8 ways to effectively winterize your home on a budget Programmable thermostat Switch your fan to spin clockwise Seal your doors Weather stripping Plastic over windows Water heater insulation and settings Change your air filters Clean your gutters