Ukrainian man with Wheatland ties safe, has taken cover as Russia invades his country

Andriy Nazarenko, who visited his extended family in Wheatland for the holidays, left Jan. 14 to return to the Ukraine. On Friday, he confirmed he was safe and taking cover in Ternopil as Russian forces invaded his homeland.
“Turned off lights and sitting quiet in our homes to hear siren to run in a basement,” Andriy wrote the Kenosha News. “We are in western Ukraine and only hear bombing and hide in bomb shelters.”
“The only things happening here in the Ternopil area are hundreds of cars arriving from the east. There is not enough housing for thousands of refugees,” he communicated on Saturday. “Local authorities announcing and siren that means Ternopil can be attacked also anytime. So everyone must be ready, know where to hide.”
First visited in 1992
Andriy, 41, first came to Wheatland by way of Chicago in January 1992 with a group of 124 orphans on a missions-sponsored trip. Of that group of orphans, 56 found families and stayed in the U.S.
Andriy stayed with Carlene and Tim Lois of Lily Lake, who vowed to adopt him. Sadly, government red tape and the ouster of officials favorable to U.S. adoptions thwarted the effort.
But, it could not sever their connection. They wrote letters, never losing touch. And in 2003, Andriy was able to return to the U.S. for the first time. He has visited regularly ever since.
“He has no family there (in the Ukraine),” Carlene said Friday. “He calls us ‘mom’ and ‘dad.’ Our children call him their brother.”
Carlene said it seems strange now that during his most recent trip they didn’t even talk about the idea that Andriy stay here. She wishes he would have.
“They (the Ukrainians) were being told not to worry about it,” she said. “They really didn’t think there was a huge threat.”
Anxiety and worry
When the news broke that Russia had invaded Ukraine this past week, they waited anxiously to hear from Andriy.
At 5:45 a.m. Thursday, they received this message: “Mom and Dad, we are safe at this moment.”
“This is terrifying, just terrifying,” Carlene said, choking back tears.
Andriy wrote to the Kenosha News Friday that Ternopil has been somewhat sheltered from the invasion thus far “because it surrounded by other big cities in western Ukraine.”
But, he said everyone is anxious and preparing for what they now believe will be long weeks ahead.
“We are all in stress and always must be ready to leave when hear sirens,” he wrote. “That is how we probably need to live for next 10, 20days.”
At 4 p.m. in Kenosha Friday, he posted “We #Ukrainians ask #NATO to close the sky over Ukraine.”
Helping many orphans
Andriy has the added responsibility of helping the orphans he serves through Orphans Future, an organization he helped found to help young adults transition to independent living when they “graduate” from the orphanage.
In subsequent emails to the Lois family Andriy said he was busy preparing to accept orphans from occupied areas of the Ukraine.
“He is an amazing man with a big heart,” Carlene said. “We just hope and pray that they stay safe and can continue to do the wonderful work they are doing.”
A spokesperson for the Lviv State Regional Administration told CNN trains carrying children evacuated from eastern Ukraine were scheduled to arrive in the Lviv region of western Ukraine on Friday.
One train from the Luhansk oblast region reportedly carried 41 children age 4 and younger, many of them orphans. Another with 106 children from Donetsk oblast and a third with 18 special needs children from Lysychansk in the Luhansk oblast were also reportedly en route to Lviv.
Andriy said is thankful for the messages and prayers being sent his way.
He has been able to stay in contact with other orphans who came to the United States 30 years ago, a handful of whom were adopted by other families in Kenosha County. He said they too have reached out in prayer.
