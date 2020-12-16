Uline gifts employees bonuses totaling $45.5 million

Christmas is coming early for Uline Corp. employees, who will get $45.5 million in COVID Hero and profit-sharing bonuses.
The Pleasant Prairie-based distributor of shipping and office supplies will pay $3,500 each to all 7,000 employees as an appreciation for helping the company meet same-day and next-day delivery goals.
Chief Human Resources Officer Gil De Las Alas said employees who were with the company on Nov. 28 will receive the bonuses Monday through direct deposits. The COVID Hero bonus is being awarded as an appreciation for employees who've worked through the pandemic. Those bonuses amount to $25 million.
Additionally, all employees who've been with the company since Sept. 1 will also receive $6,500 in profit-sharing bonuses. Moreover, some Uline employees will receive annual performance bonuses based on their length of service.
“It means some employees will get $10,000,” De Las Alas said. “We had it on our minds to offer some type of bonus.”
Uline has warehouse employees in Illinois, Texas, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. It has 3,200 Kenosha County employees who work in the corporate headquarters and warehouses. It has facilities in Pleasant Prairie and Kenosha.
Notice from Uihleins
A notice from the Uline family commended employees for their work during the year.
The notice read: “Thank you for all your hard work this challenging year. It hasn’t been easy, but through it all, you’ve shown your dedication to superior Uline service each and every day. To show our appreciation for your extra efforts, we will be giving all employees an additional bonus of $3,500. Without you and your commitment to speed, passion and operation, Uline’s success would not be possible. Congratulations on another record-breaking year. Sincerely, Liz, Dick, Duke, Brian and Freddy Uihlein.”
De Las Alas said this year has been a very busy one, with the company shipping essential supplies and packaging materials to hospitals, government agencies and other customers who need quick deliveries.
“Shipments have been higher year-over-year, and this has been no exception," he said. "Unlike some e-commerce companies, our philosophy is to have everything in stock. Our commitment is to next-day delivery. We carry a large inventory. That allows us to deliver quicker. When our customers need something, they need it right away, not days later.”
Elizabeth and Richard Uihlein started the company from their basement in 1980. While they still have some warehouse operations in Lake County, Ill., they have moved the headquarters to Pleasant Prairie, added more warehouse space in Wisconsin and operate from two headquarters facilities.
