Uline gifts employees bonuses totaling $45.5 million

The notice read: “Thank you for all your hard work this challenging year. It hasn’t been easy, but through it all, you’ve shown your dedication to superior Uline service each and every day. To show our appreciation for your extra efforts, we will be giving all employees an additional bonus of $3,500. Without you and your commitment to speed, passion and operation, Uline’s success would not be possible. Congratulations on another record-breaking year. Sincerely, Liz, Dick, Duke, Brian and Freddy Uihlein.”

De Las Alas said this year has been a very busy one, with the company shipping essential supplies and packaging materials to hospitals, government agencies and other customers who need quick deliveries.

“Shipments have been higher year-over-year, and this has been no exception," he said. "Unlike some e-commerce companies, our philosophy is to have everything in stock. Our commitment is to next-day delivery. We carry a large inventory. That allows us to deliver quicker. When our customers need something, they need it right away, not days later.”

Elizabeth and Richard Uihlein started the company from their basement in 1980. While they still have some warehouse operations in Lake County, Ill., they have moved the headquarters to Pleasant Prairie, added more warehouse space in Wisconsin and operate from two headquarters facilities.

