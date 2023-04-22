An additional 5 million square feet of Uline warehousing could be coming to Kenosha over the next five years, with four new buildings planned for the I-94 corridor.

A development grant agreement for properties related to the new buildings went before the city Plan Commission Thursday.

The project, to be done in phases over about five years, would add four buildings to the west of the already existing Uline campus.

The City Council has already approved the first building to be constructed, which will be 1.44 million square. City officials said work could begin within the next month or two.

The second building would sit south of the first, and be about 950,000 square feet.

The third would be in the southwest corner of the new development, and be about 1.19 million square feet.

The fourth and final building will be in the northwest corner, with initial plans to be about 960,000 square feet with the potential to expand to 1.44 million square feet.

The combined square-footage of the four buildings could potentially be more than 5 million square feet.

For perspective, 5 million square feet is larger than the former Chrysler Plant site, and roughly twice the size of Simmons Island.

Alderperson Dominic Ruffalo, who represents District 16 where the buildings will be built, spoke positively about the project and Uline.

“It’s a wonderful company,” Ruffalo said. “They’re easy to work with. We’re lucky to have them.”

The buildings always look nice, Ruffalo said, with good landscaping and clean facilities, and they brought more taxes and jobs to the area.

“They certainly invest in the area,” Ruffalo said. “They’re heavily involved in the city.”

District 3 Ald. Jan Michalski, and a member of the city Plan Commission, said it matched similar developments around the interstate and in surrounding communities.

“Uline has been tidy,” Michalski said.,“and community-wise they’re making contributions.”

“Fortunately or unfortunately, such developments were likely the future of the area, Michalski said. The tax revenue and jobs they would bring to the city and the area would be a benefit.

“This is the future, and its coming,” Michalski said.