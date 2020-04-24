Uline providing 36,000 products daily, owners want America to get back to work

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Uline Corp., one of Kenosha County’s largest employers with more than 2,800 employees, is committed to continuing to work through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pleasant Prairie-based supplier of packaging and office supply materials for businesses globally has been providing more than 36,000 products that are sent overnight to customers, according to a company spokesman.

The company has been operating with 1,300 people working in the warehouses under coronavirus safety precautions. Those workers, according to the company, are being paid an extra $5 per hour.

Meanwhile, many corporate office employees have been working remotely from home.

Uline co-owner Liz Uilein reiterated her commitment to small business and her support for a return to work in a statement this week. She said she and her husband want to see America get back to work, with safety precautions.

She noted that a return to work will help rebuild the economy that has been hard hit by the pandemic.

Here is her statement: