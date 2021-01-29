 Skip to main content
Uncle Mike's Pub to host fundraiser to assist small businesses impacted by COVID
Uncle Mike’s Highway Pub, 6611 120th Ave., plans to host an an all-day fundraiser Saturday, Jan. 30, to help boost a fund for struggling small businesses.

The event is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. Saturday until midnight.

The fundraising party will feature games, raffles food and drinks. There will be a $5 field goal kick, $5 football bowling, and a $5 football passing target game.

Owner Mike Cholak said the raffle prizes were purchased from 20 local businesses. The proceeds will go into a national Barstool Fund that was started by Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports. The fund currently has more than $30 million which is to go to small businesses.

Cholak said it is uncertain how much of those funds will be designated for Kenosha area small businesses.

Portnoy launched his national Barstool fundraising effort to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19, contributing $500,000 is his own money toward the fund.

