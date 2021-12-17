Undercover drug buys lead to charges against Kenosha man

A 30-year-old Kenosha man who faces four drug-related felony charges waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday afternoon in Kenosha County Circuit Court.
Alvan T. Carter, of the 1400 block of 30th Avenue, also pleaded not guilty and is due back in court Feb. 3 for a judicial pre-trial hearing before Judge Jason Rossell.
Carter, who remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $3,000 cash bond, is charged with three felony counts of manufacturing/delivering cocaine and one felony count of imitation of a controlled substance.
Each of the cocaine-related charges carries a possible prison term of 7.5 years and a fine of $25,000, while the fourth felony carries a possible prison term of 18 months and a $10,000 fine.
According to the criminal complaint, a confidential informant on Aug. 9 told a Kenosha Police Department detective that he had recently been introduced to the defendant and learned he sold crack cocaine. The informant purchased 1.1 grams of cocaine from Carter that morning for $200 in the 5100 block of 24th Avenue.
Two days later, the informant again paid the defendant $200 and received 1.4 grams of cocaine during a purchase made in the 5000 block of 24th Avenue. A third purchase for the same amount was made Aug. 17 in the area of 52nd Street and 24th Avenue, the complaint states.
The fourth felony charge stems from the final purchase made Sept. 3. The complaint states the informant arranged to purchase 1.2 grams of heroin from the defendant for $100 during a transaction in an alley between 24th and 25th avenues. When police tested the substance purchased by the informant, it did not test positive for fentanyl or heroin. The detective stated it “smelled like and was the consistency of brown sugar.”
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Dec. 13
Today's mugshots: Dec. 13
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Dion Derrick Dillon
Dion Derrick Dillon, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, attempting to flee or elude an officer, felony bail jumping, second degree recklessly endangering safety.
Wayne C Young
Wayne C Young, Bristol, Wisconsin, misdemeanor theft.
Donnie D Jackson
Donnie D Jackson, 3500 block of Sherwood Street, Mount Pleasant, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Dereginald O Campbell
Dereginald O Campbell, 6500 block of San Marino Drive, Mount Pleasant, attempt robbery with use of force.
Tia D Eggerson
Tia D Eggerson, 2500 block of Loraine Avenue, Racine, burglary (commit battery on a person), misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft.
Steven A Jedkins
Steven A Jedkins, 3900 block of Colorado Court, Racine, possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, felony bail jumping.
Grady D McNish
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Grady D McNish, Jackson, Michigan, throw or discharge bodily fluids safety worker, misdemeanor battery, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Angelo F Pattalio
Angelo F Pattalio, 1800 block of Wind Dale Drive, Racine, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Janice M Petri
Janice M Petri, 1500 block of Augusta Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Jose R Reynoso-Nuno
Jose R Reynoso-Nuno, 1600 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Terrance D Singleton
Terrance D Singleton, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Isaiah M Smith
Isaiah M Smith, 1200 block of Marquette Street, Racine, receiving stolen property (less than $2,500), felony bail jumping.
Nygil A McDaniel
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Nygil A McDaniel, 8600 block of Buckingham Drive, Sturtevant, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age).