Undercover drug buys lead to charges against Kenosha man

A 30-year-old Kenosha man who faces four drug-related felony charges waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday afternoon in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Alvan T. Carter, of the 1400 block of 30th Avenue, also pleaded not guilty and is due back in court Feb. 3 for a judicial pre-trial hearing before Judge Jason Rossell.

Carter, who remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $3,000 cash bond, is charged with three felony counts of manufacturing/delivering cocaine and one felony count of imitation of a controlled substance.

Each of the cocaine-related charges carries a possible prison term of 7.5 years and a fine of $25,000, while the fourth felony carries a possible prison term of 18 months and a $10,000 fine.

According to the criminal complaint, a confidential informant on Aug. 9 told a Kenosha Police Department detective that he had recently been introduced to the defendant and learned he sold crack cocaine. The informant purchased 1.1 grams of cocaine from Carter that morning for $200 in the 5100 block of 24th Avenue.

Two days later, the informant again paid the defendant $200 and received 1.4 grams of cocaine during a purchase made in the 5000 block of 24th Avenue. A third purchase for the same amount was made Aug. 17 in the area of 52nd Street and 24th Avenue, the complaint states.

The fourth felony charge stems from the final purchase made Sept. 3. The complaint states the informant arranged to purchase 1.2 grams of heroin from the defendant for $100 during a transaction in an alley between 24th and 25th avenues. When police tested the substance purchased by the informant, it did not test positive for fentanyl or heroin. The detective stated it “smelled like and was the consistency of brown sugar.”

