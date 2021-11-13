Undercover operation leads to drug charges against Kenosha man

Several undercover drug purchases with the use of a confidential informant this summer led to the arrest of a 55-year-old Pleasant Prairie man, who faces 11 criminal charges as a result.

Douglas D. Froio, of the 10600 block of 82nd Street, made an appearance in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Thursday morning and is due back for a status hearing March 16 before Judge Anthony Millisauskas.

Froio, who pleaded not guilty in September, remains free on a $1,250 cash bond. He is charged with four felony counts of delivery of methamphetamine, one felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon, one felony count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, two felony counts of possession of narcotic drugs, one felony count of possession of THC and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance.

The defendant also is charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

If convicted of all the felony charges, Froio faces a maximum prison term of 99 years and a fine of $265,000.

According to the criminal complaint, a detective with the Pleasant Prairie Police Department, working with the Kenosha Special Investigations Unit, heard from a confidential informant that he had arranged to purchase $60 of crystal methamphetamine from the defendant at a gas station in Pleasant Prairie. Police watched the defendant and the informant complete a hand-to-hand exchange at the gas pumps on the east end of the parking lot.

Similar purchases were reportedly made Aug. 12 for $100 and Aug. 26 for $100 at that same gas station and Sept. 3 for $100 at another gas station in the village.

Officers from the Kenosha Special Investigations Unit conducted a search warrant at the defendant’s residence. Before the warrant was executed, police stopped Froio’s vehicle after he was seen leaving and taken into custody.

Police found a number of items typical of using controlled substances, the complaint states, including: 2.7 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms in the living room, 1.1 grams of methamphetamine in the dining room, a clear plastic bag with 22.9 grams of marijuana in the top drawer of a dresser, 3.5 grams of methamphetamine in a plastic container and three bags that contained more than 25 grams of methamphetamine in a back office.

Within an aerosol can in the back office, police also found 3.3 grams of heroin and 0.9 grams of fentanyl, along with a ledger notebook, $450 in cash, 18 Taser cartridges and a 9mm pistol loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition.

Court records indicate that Froio has previous felony convictions for identity theft and possession of a dangerous drug in Maricopa County, Ariz., in 2004 and 2006, respectively.

