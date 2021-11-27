Undercover operation leads to felony drug charges against Kenosha man

A series of undercover drug purchases earlier this year have led to five felony charges against a 25-year-old Kenosha man, who made an appearance last week in Kenosha County Circuit Court.
Valentino F. Frazier, of the 4800 block of 24th Avenue, is being held in the Kenosha County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond. Frazier is due back in court Jan. 4, for a final pre-trial hearing before Judge Bruce E. Schroeder.
Frazier is charged with four felony counts of manufacturing/delivering cocaine on or near a school and one felony count of manufacturing/delivering heroin, all as a repeat-offender.
Each of the five felonies carry a maximum possible fine of $25,000 and 12 years, six months in prison, if convicted. Because the four cocaine-related offenses allegedly occurred within 1,000 feet of a school, each of those charges could bring an additional five years in prison.
According to the criminal complaint, an agent with Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms met with a confidential informant on Feb. 17 in an attempt to purchase crack cocaine from the defendant.
Taking some extra steps to secure your home before you go on vacation can keep you safe from burglary. Watch this to find out some easy tips on how to do so.
The informant reportedly arranged a purchase of two $50 bags of cocaine from the defendant at a store in Kenosha. The agent observed Frazier arrive in a rental car, and the defendant sold the informant a total of 1.9 grams.
A second controlled buy happened March 10, when the informant purchased $200 of crack cocaine at a fast food restaurant in Kenosha.
The complaint states that Frazier gave the informant 1.5 grams of cocaine. One week later, the informant purchased 1.7 grams of cocaine from the defendant for $200/
In June, the informant stated he ran into the defendant on the street, and Frazier advised he was now selling heroin at $120 a gram, and the two later agreed to meet to complete a deal. Frazier sold 1.5 grams of heroin to the informant, the complaint states.
Court records show that Frazier was convicted in 2016 of felony first-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon as a repeat offender, which could add an additional six years to a prison term if he’s convicted of the current charges.
IN PHOTOS: KFD Station 4 construction
Fire Station work continues
Nancy Quist sent in this photo of early morning work being done in late October on the hose and training tower of the new Kenosha Fire Department Station 4 on 60th Street. The new station will replace the current one, which was built in the 1960s. The completion of the project was slated for May 2022, but is ahead of schedule. According to Fire Chief Christopher Bigley, the department “may get the keys in February.” If the building is finished by that time, operations will be fully run out of the new station in March.
Submitted photo
FIRE STATION 4 CONSTRUCTION
The apparatus bays at the new Fire Station No. 4, located at 4810 60th St., are under construction. The new building, adjacent to the current, will be twice the size at 29,344-square-feet and will include an additional 10,000-square foot tower for training purposes.
The construction contract in the amount of $9.97 million was awarded to
Stuckey Construction, of Waukegan, Ill.
The completion of the project was slated for May 2022, but is ahead of schedule. According to Fire Chief Christopher Bigley, the Kenosha Fire Department "may get the keys in February. If the building is finished by that time, operations will be fully run out of the new station in March.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
FIRE STATION 4 CONSTRUCTION
The maintenance bay at Fire Station No. 4, located at 4810 60th St.
The new building, adjacent to the current, will be twice the size at 29,344-square-feet and will include an additional 10,000-square foot tower for training purposes.
The construction contract in the amount of $9.97 million was awarded to Stuckey Construction, of Waukegan, Ill.
The completion of the project was slated for May 2022, but is ahead of schedule. According to Fire Chief Christopher Bigley, the Kenosha Fire Department "may get the keys in February. If the building is finished by that time, operations will be fully run out of the new station in March.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
FIRE STATION 4 CONSTRUCTION
A new training building is being constructed at Fire Station No. 4, located at 4810 60th St. The new building, adjacent to the current, will be twice the size at 29,344-square-feet and will include an additional 10,000-square foot tower for training purposes. The construction contract in the amount of $9.97 million was awarded to Stuckey Construction, of Waukegan, Ill. The completion of the project was slated for May 2022, but is ahead of schedule. According to Fire Chief Christopher Bigley, the Kenosha Fire Department “may get the keys in February. If the building is finished by that time, operations will be fully run out of the new station in March.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
FIRE STATION 4 CONSTRUCTION
Apparatus and maintenance bays Fire Station No. 4, located at 4810 60th St.
The new building, adjacent to the current, will be twice the size at 29,344-square-feet and will include an additional 10,000-square foot tower for training purposes.
The construction contract in the amount of $9.97 million was awarded to Stuckey Construction, of Waukegan, Ill.
The completion of the project was slated for May 2022, but is ahead of schedule. According to Fire Chief Christopher Bigley, the Kenosha Fire Department "may get the keys in February. If the building is finished by that time, operations will be fully run out of the new station in March.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
FIRE STATION 4 CONSTRUCTION
Administration and living areas at Fire Station No. 4, located at 4810 60th St.
The new building, adjacent to the current, will be twice the size at 29,344-square-feet and will include an additional 10,000-square foot tower for training purposes.
The construction contract in the amount of $9.97 million was awarded to Stuckey Construction, of Waukegan, Ill.
The completion of the project was slated for May 2022, but is ahead of schedule. According to Fire Chief Christopher Bigley, the Kenosha Fire Department "may get the keys in February. If the building is finished by that time, operations will be fully run out of the new station in March.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
FIRE STATION 4 CONSTRUCTION
Workers prepare the living quarters area for concrete at Fire Station No. 4, located at 4810 60th St. The new building, adjacent to the current station, will be twice the size at 29,344-square-feet and will include an additional 10,000-square foot tower for training purposes. The construction contract in the amount of $9.97 million was awarded to Stuckey Construction, of Waukegan, Ill. The completion of the project was slated for May 2022, but is ahead of schedule. According to Fire Chief Christopher Bigley, the Kenosha Fire Department “may get the keys in February.” If the building is finished by that time, operations will be fully run out of the new station in March.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
FIRE STATION 4 CONSTRUCTION
Construction at Fire Station No. 4, located at 4810 60th St.
The new building, adjacent to the current, will be twice the size at 29,344-square-feet and will include an additional 10,000-square foot tower for training purposes.
The construction contract in the amount of $9.97 million was awarded to Stuckey Construction, of Waukegan, Ill.
The completion of the project was slated for May 2022, but is ahead of schedule. According to Fire Chief Christopher Bigley, the Kenosha Fire Department "may get the keys in February. If the building is finished by that time, operations will be fully run out of the new station in March.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
New Fire Station No 4
Shown is an image of the proposed new Kenosha Fire Station No. 4, which is being built next to the existing fire station it is planned to replace on 60th Street.
ARCHITECT’S RENDERING
Screenshot_2020-11-10 Kenosha Fire Station 4
Kenosha Fire Station 4 at 4810 60th St. is expected to be moved just west of its current site and rebuilt beginning next year, according to the city's capital improvement plan.
Google Maps
FIRE STATION NO 4
Fire Station 4, at 4810 60th St., is to be rebuilt to the west of its current site. Station 4 currently houses the fire administration headquarters, which would be relocated.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.