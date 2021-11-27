Undercover operation leads to felony drug charges against Kenosha man

A series of undercover drug purchases earlier this year have led to five felony charges against a 25-year-old Kenosha man, who made an appearance last week in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Valentino F. Frazier, of the 4800 block of 24th Avenue, is being held in the Kenosha County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond. Frazier is due back in court Jan. 4, for a final pre-trial hearing before Judge Bruce E. Schroeder.

Frazier is charged with four felony counts of manufacturing/delivering cocaine on or near a school and one felony count of manufacturing/delivering heroin, all as a repeat-offender.

Each of the five felonies carry a maximum possible fine of $25,000 and 12 years, six months in prison, if convicted. Because the four cocaine-related offenses allegedly occurred within 1,000 feet of a school, each of those charges could bring an additional five years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, an agent with Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms met with a confidential informant on Feb. 17 in an attempt to purchase crack cocaine from the defendant.

The informant reportedly arranged a purchase of two $50 bags of cocaine from the defendant at a store in Kenosha. The agent observed Frazier arrive in a rental car, and the defendant sold the informant a total of 1.9 grams.

A second controlled buy happened March 10, when the informant purchased $200 of crack cocaine at a fast food restaurant in Kenosha.

The complaint states that Frazier gave the informant 1.5 grams of cocaine. One week later, the informant purchased 1.7 grams of cocaine from the defendant for $200/

In June, the informant stated he ran into the defendant on the street, and Frazier advised he was now selling heroin at $120 a gram, and the two later agreed to meet to complete a deal. Frazier sold 1.5 grams of heroin to the informant, the complaint states.

Court records show that Frazier was convicted in 2016 of felony first-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon as a repeat offender, which could add an additional six years to a prison term if he’s convicted of the current charges.

