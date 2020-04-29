Unemployment phone problems persist; Call center staffing increases not expected until May

Wisconsin residents are concerned and many are angry they can’t get through the state’s unemployment insurance helpline.
Many need help answering issues with their jobless benefits, holding up assistance for weeks or even longer.
During a press call with Gov. Tony Evers’ administration and health officials on Wednesday, Ryan Nilsestuen, chief legal counsel to the governor, said the problem for the last few weeks has been blamed on “outdated technology” that has recently been upgraded.
“The Department of Workforce Development has been hiring. We’ve been transferring employees from other agencies to fill in DWD,” he said.
“DWD also did a significant technology upgrade to be able to handle significantly larger number of callers and that helped a lot to make sure people weren’t being dropped and that they were able to answer more calls. And there’s going to continue to be those types of technology upgrades and additional employees and streamlining processes.”
Thousands still waiting
That’s one of the factors that has kept approximately 36% of all weekly unemployment claims filed since the COVID-19 pandemic started affecting Wisconsin from being paid.
According to the DWD, which handles Wisconsin’s unemployment insurance program, more than 1.18 million weekly claims (from approximately 467,000 different people) have been filed since the COVID-19 public health emergency was declared. More than 438,000 of those weekly claims are still left unpaid.
Everyone who applies for unemployment insurance needs to submit a weekly claim to confirm they did not work, or had limited work, that week.
The nearly 748,000 weekly claims that have been paid since March 15 total more than $290 million being sent out, according to DWD. And this week, DWD said that the federal government’s promised $600 unemployment “booster shot” payment would finally start being sent to Wisconsinites collecting unemployment.
Nilsestuen emphasized the unprecedented amount of demand the state is facing.
The number of new claims per week breaks the previous record five times over. And approximately 4-5 million calls are being received by DWD each week, even though a majority appear to be getting dropped.
“It’s been a significant challenge,” he said.
Slowly expanding capabilities
In a statement, DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said: “Hundreds of DWD staff are working overtime to process claims, integrate new federal programs, disburse benefits, answer questions, and update IT and telecom processes to help as many people as possible during this unprecedented time.”
The governor’s office reported that hundreds of state employees have been transferred to help answer phone calls from Wisconsinites waiting for their unemployment insurance. And now, the state has partnered with a call center with 500 employees to augment phone capabilities.
But those 500 call center agents won’t be able to start work until mid-May. Two weeks of training is needed to get them up to speed on the ins and outs of unemployment rules and DWD’s system.
