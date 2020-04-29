Unemployment phone problems persist; Call center staffing increases not expected until May

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Wisconsin residents are concerned and many are angry they can’t get through the state’s unemployment insurance helpline.

Many need help answering issues with their jobless benefits, holding up assistance for weeks or even longer.

During a press call with Gov. Tony Evers’ administration and health officials on Wednesday, Ryan Nilsestuen, chief legal counsel to the governor, said the problem for the last few weeks has been blamed on “outdated technology” that has recently been upgraded.

“The Department of Workforce Development has been hiring. We’ve been transferring employees from other agencies to fill in DWD,” he said.

“DWD also did a significant technology upgrade to be able to handle significantly larger number of callers and that helped a lot to make sure people weren’t being dropped and that they were able to answer more calls. And there’s going to continue to be those types of technology upgrades and additional employees and streamlining processes.”

Thousands still waiting

That’s one of the factors that has kept approximately 36% of all weekly unemployment claims filed since the COVID-19 pandemic started affecting Wisconsin from being paid.