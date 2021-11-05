Unfounded rumor brings large police presence to Lincoln Middle School on Thursday as a precaution

A rumor of a student with a gun Thursday at Lincoln Middle School, 6729 18th Ave., was unfounded, Kenosha Unified officials said, but did result in security protocols being implemented as a precaution.

According to a telephone alert sent by Kenosha Unified officials, just prior to 3 p.m. Thursday, Lincoln Middle School administration was notified that a student overheard another student make mention of having a gun in their possession. As such, the school implemented ALiCE procedures and students and staff were locked down in classrooms.

ALiCE is an acronym for security procedures that include several steps: alert, lockdown, inform, counter and evacuate.

Tanya Ruder, the district’s chief communications officer, said police were notified and multiple police units and personnel responded to the school.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Parents were asked not to respond to the school to pick up students while the rumor was investigated.

A short time later the district again notified parents that police had determined that the rumor was not a valid concern and that students and school staff were not in danger.