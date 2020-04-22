Unified distributes more than 100,000 meals for students during COVID-19 shutdown

Cindy Gossett, the district’s food service director, said last week during spring break, volunteers gave away about 5,000 meals a day, but that has since dropped to 3,900 per day.

“This week had a little bit of a drop, and we’re wondering whether that’s because families are getting some of the stimulus and/or unemployment. We don’t know that for sure,” Gossett said.

She said parents picking up the meals have been “most appreciative” of the efforts. Along with the meals, district staff and volunteers also hand out monthly educational packets as students remain at home.

“You can hear the parents saying `Oh, my kids are going to be so happy to do some school work,’ or `I can’t believe I’m going to say this, but they’re so happy to do some school work,’” she said. “They’re missing them, definitely.”

Gossett said she, too, is grateful to her staff and the volunteers who’ve dedicated their time to give out meals. With the exception of the Educational Support Center, the six community sites are staffed with two to three volunteers.