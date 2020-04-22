Unified distributes more than 100,000 meals for students during COVID-19 shutdown

Kenosha Unified’s meal program has distributed more than 100,000 meals over the monthlong shutdown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of Wednesday, 113,508 meals have been given at no cost to students, aged 18 and under, who live in the Kenosha Unified School District, which encompasses Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie and Somers.
Two meals a day — breakfast and lunch — are given in a “grab and go” format at seven meal sites.
When the program was initiated on March 23, the first two weeks were daily distribution at four sites — Unified’s Educational Support Center, the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha, ELCA Urban Outreach Center and the Shalom Center. The district later added St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, the Kenosha Community Health Center and the Orbiletti Center at Lincoln Park. Officials said there are no plans to increase the number of sites.
Tanya Ruder, Unified’s spokeswoman said, the numbers had doubled in the third week of the meal service, when the district went from daily distribution to twice a week.
Currently, the sites operate from noon to 2 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the seven sites. Meals for the first two days of the week are given out on Mondays. Meals for the remaining three days of the week are distributed on Wednesdays, according to the district’s website.
Cindy Gossett, the district’s food service director, said last week during spring break, volunteers gave away about 5,000 meals a day, but that has since dropped to 3,900 per day.
“This week had a little bit of a drop, and we’re wondering whether that’s because families are getting some of the stimulus and/or unemployment. We don’t know that for sure,” Gossett said.
She said parents picking up the meals have been “most appreciative” of the efforts. Along with the meals, district staff and volunteers also hand out monthly educational packets as students remain at home.
“You can hear the parents saying `Oh, my kids are going to be so happy to do some school work,’ or `I can’t believe I’m going to say this, but they’re so happy to do some school work,’” she said. “They’re missing them, definitely.”
Gossett said she, too, is grateful to her staff and the volunteers who’ve dedicated their time to give out meals. With the exception of the Educational Support Center, the six community sites are staffed with two to three volunteers.
“I’m appreciative of my staff and how they’ve stepped up and of the volunteers at all of the sites — they’ve been phenomenal,” she said. “We’ll be glad when we’re back to more normal, but we’re glad to help.”
While school buildings are closed, the meal distribution will continue through the end of the school year.
Meals available for kids
To pick up meals, parents or guardians just need to share the school their children attend. All children 18 years of age and under are eligible.
The following sites distribute meals from noon to 2 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays:
Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha, 1330 52nd St.
Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St. (behind the building)
ELCA Outreach Center, 6218 26th Ave.
Kenosha Community Health Center, 6226 14th Ave.
Orbiletti Center (Lincoln Park Pavilion), 6900 18th Ave.
Shalom Center, 4314 39th Ave.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 8760 37th Ave.
For information on menu items, visit https://www.kusd.edu/news/meals-offered-during-closure.
