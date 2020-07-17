Unified school restart plan includes choice of virtual or in-person learning this fall

Kenosha Unified students at the elementary and middle schools could have a choice to either attend classes in person or through virtual learning, according to the latest proposal for restarting this fall.
High school students would have the choice of in-person learning four days a week with one day reserved for virtual learning. Students in high school choosing to go the virtual route would be full time.
The plans were presented at a special meeting of the School Board Thursday night; the committee members studying redesign and virtual learning have spent the last several weeks tweaking and coming closer to the types of academic settings they can expect as the district prepares to reopen.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the district to re-think how schools should function – balancing learning and achievement with health and safety. In addition to the redesign, committees tackling health and safety and student emotional well-being also made presentations.
The board did not act on the recommendations, but expects to see a finalized version at its July 28 meeting.
In-person learningA district survey of parents received 8,674 responses, with 72% preferring in-person learning to virtual learning.
To minimize potential spread of germs, in-person learning at the elementaries will have students at each grade level staying in one classroom where their core classes, music, library and art will take place, while physical education would occur in a gym or outdoors “as much as possible,” said Sue Valeri, the district’s chief of school leadership.
Breakfast and lunch also would be served in the students’ respective classrooms to prevent potential exposure.
At the middle and high school level, in-person learning will include core and elective classes as before, with breakfast and lunch served in cafeterias and other spaces to promote social distancing.
She said in-person field trips will not take place until further notice.
Virtual optionMarty Pitts, elementary regional coordinator of leadership and learning, said that students at this level will have a choice to attend school virtually or in person, but that a blended model was not currently being considered.
Pitts said there would be “very clear expectations” associated with the virtual option, and that they would mirror those taking place in classrooms.
“Students who are attending schools in the physical environment will enter a class through a door. Our virtual students will enter their class through their computer screen,” he said.
Four year old kindergarten to second grade will use the Seesaw virtual platform, while third to 12th graders will use Google Classroom to access to content, assignments and other learning activities. The platforms will also be used by students learning in-person.
He said families will need to choose either virtual or in person and would be asked to make a yearlong commitment.
“At this time, we’re not offering a combination of the two,” he said, but that parents would be surveyed in November about the options and potential to make switches.
“At this juncture we won’t be able to accommodate everyone,” he said.
Students attending school virtually, he said, would not lose their spot if they are currently enrolled at a charter or choice school in the district.
Elementary teachers would be either be teaching “100 percent in person, or 100 percent virtual,” he said.
About 28 percent of parents surveyed chose virtual learning as their preferred education delivery method. Based on the survey numbers, he said the district would have as many as 3,000 elementary students using the virtual option. This means that teachers from other Unified schools would teach students from similar grade levels and not from a single school.
Elementary students would attend in person or online five days a week, with half day Fridays, as teachers already have professional learning built into their schedules.
Anthony Casper, eSchool principal, said the middle schools would use a similar instruction model as the elementaries, whereby teachers are either teaching in person or virtually.
He said deans, instructional coaches and other teaching certified staff would pitch in to teach courses.
“It’s really going to be an all hands on deck for all of these options,” he said.
Four plus one
Kim Fischer, interim coordinator of secondary school leadership, said virtual offerings are challenging because high schools have more complex needs, with teachers instructing a greater number of students and a limited number of instructors with specialized and sophisticated certifications, among other things.
“Our recommendation is what we are calling a four plus one model – for both our virtual learners and our in-person learners,” she said.
From Monday to Thursday, virtual and in-person students will take courses in their respective settings. On Fridays all high school students will have learning activities in the virtual environment through Google Classroom and will be expected to complete them.
The assignments would either be the culmination of learning during the current week or “set the stage” for learning the next week.
“This flexibility provides our high school teachers the additional time for any virtual face to face instruction that is needed, for additional intervention, for both virtual students and in-person students,” she said.
It also allows teachers additional planning time, she said. Teachers will use the afternoon for preparation, planning and collaboration to assure curriculum alignment for both types of learning and for training.
Fischer said she is anticipating more sections for virtual learning at the high school level than at elementary and middle school levels. Unlike the lower levels, more high school teachers would be teaching both virtually and in-person, she said.
She said students attending choice and charter schools may not have as many specialized course options should they choose to go virtual. However, like their elementary and middle school counterparts, they also would not lose their spot at their schools if they elected the virtual option.
Virtual expectations
Board member Mary Modder said she was concerned about the expectation that teachers opting to instruct virtually would still need to go into a school building to teach.
She said she was recently approached by teachers who opted to teach virtually due to health reasons and were considering leaving the profession, and questioned whether it was fair to make them come to school when eSchool teachers do not have to be at their building to teach.
School Board President Tom Duncan called on the administration to re-think whether those teachers need to be in school buildings if they’re teaching virtually.
Board member Yolanda Adams questioned the expectation that parents commit to a learning option for a year.
“I don’t see parents wanting to commit for that length of time,” she said.
Earlier, Superintendent Sue Savaglio-Jarvis called the re-opening of schools a “very challenging and complex situation” that would continue to ebb and flow.
“It is essential that we as educators ensure that no matter what type of learning environment students are still receiving high quality education – whether virtually, in person, some combination, we are committed to standards of high academic excellence,” she said.
The superintendent said that while Unified continues to monitor the pandemic with assistance from local, state and federal officials, nothing in the plan precludes the district from closing buildings and switching exclusively to virtual learning, if necessary.
