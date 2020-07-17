Unified school restart plan includes choice of virtual or in-person learning this fall

“It’s really going to be an all hands on deck for all of these options,” he said.

Four plus one

Kim Fischer, interim coordinator of secondary school leadership, said virtual offerings are challenging because high schools have more complex needs, with teachers instructing a greater number of students and a limited number of instructors with specialized and sophisticated certifications, among other things.

“Our recommendation is what we are calling a four plus one model – for both our virtual learners and our in-person learners,” she said.

From Monday to Thursday, virtual and in-person students will take courses in their respective settings. On Fridays all high school students will have learning activities in the virtual environment through Google Classroom and will be expected to complete them.

The assignments would either be the culmination of learning during the current week or “set the stage” for learning the next week.

“This flexibility provides our high school teachers the additional time for any virtual face to face instruction that is needed, for additional intervention, for both virtual students and in-person students,” she said.