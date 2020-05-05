Unified sets fourth quarter grading for students

Most Kenosha Unified high school students, with the exception of a few programs, will receive final course grades based on third quarter performance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to district officials.
Students, however, are being allowed to turn in online learning activities assigned from Monday to June 10 to enhance fourth-quarter grades, according to announcement on the district’s website.
Since the end of March, Unified students at various grade levels have been participating in non-graded online learning in an effort to reinforce what they have learned prior to the state’s order to close schools. Unified officials took into account issues of educational equity as not all students have access to opportunities nor support needed for learning, as they would while at their respective schools.
Assignments not turned in will be marked as excused or exempt, meaning that a student can do no worse than what they earned for third quarter. The fourth quarter began April 27.
“It is important to note that this is being done so students have the opportunity to enhance grades, but also prevents students who may not have access or face other various hurdles from being negatively impacted,” according to the district’s announcement.
The online learning work turned in can help to raise their fourth-quarter grades, and if completed successfully, teachers would enter it into the gradebooks. If found to lower a student’s grade, it will be marked “excused/exempt so it does not negatively impact the grade,” according to the announcement.
Kenosha eSchool, the district’s virtual school, which includes its own high school program and operates in quarters, will see no change in grading procedures.
Graduation requirementsLast week, the School Board unanimously approved a state waiver for the graduation requirements for high school seniors for this academic year only.
Members of the Class of 2020 would not be required to fulfill 10 hours of community service and 23.5 elective and state-defined academic credits or take Wisconsin Civic Exam for students in order to graduate.
The waiver ensures that seniors on track to graduate will be able to do so.
District officials said that parents or guardians would be contacted about the status of students’ ability to graduate. Students not on track to graduate would receive a phone call, while those who are expected to graduate a letter. Students not on track also will be contacted by teachers, counselors or other school staff in an effort to guide them on what they need to complete concepts for classes toward graduation.
According to the district, students in sixth- to eighth-grades — with the exception of eSchool and Harborside Academy middle school students, who will be graded similarly to high school — will not receive letter grades in the fourth quarter.
Elementary, middle school gradingThe online-learning lessons are being used, instead, to prepare students for the upcoming academic year, with teachers providing feedback.
Assignments submitted from April 27-June 10 will be designated as turned in for grade-level proficiency, missing or not turned or incomplete if not at proficiency. Their final grades will be calculated using the average of the first three quarters.
Students in kindergarten to fifth grade will not be assessed for fourth quarter. Instead, the fourth quarter will be based on standards assessed in the first to third quarters. Like middle school, online lessons will help them prepare for next year with teacher input.
At the 4-year-old kindergarten level, which is assessed by trimesters, there will not be a third trimester assessment. However, teachers will continue to provide online learning through June 10 and home visits will, instead, be conducted via virtual meetings or by phone.
“We acknowledge that this may not be the epitome of a perfect plan, but we strongly feel it serves our diverse student population—from those who are well-prepared for online learning, to those who may still be facing hurdles in this new learning environment,” district officials said.
For additional information on Kenosha Unified grading and graduation requirements for the 2019-2020 academic year, visit https://www.kusd.edu/resources/virtual-learning-covid-19-updates-and-other-resources-english/may-1-2020-grading-and
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.