Unified sets fourth quarter grading for students

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Most Kenosha Unified high school students, with the exception of a few programs, will receive final course grades based on third quarter performance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to district officials.

Students, however, are being allowed to turn in online learning activities assigned from Monday to June 10 to enhance fourth-quarter grades, according to announcement on the district’s website.

Since the end of March, Unified students at various grade levels have been participating in non-graded online learning in an effort to reinforce what they have learned prior to the state’s order to close schools. Unified officials took into account issues of educational equity as not all students have access to opportunities nor support needed for learning, as they would while at their respective schools.

Assignments not turned in will be marked as excused or exempt, meaning that a student can do no worse than what they earned for third quarter. The fourth quarter began April 27.

“It is important to note that this is being done so students have the opportunity to enhance grades, but also prevents students who may not have access or face other various hurdles from being negatively impacted,” according to the district’s announcement.