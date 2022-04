The Union Cemetery Association will be having its annual meeting on Sunday, April 24.

The meeting starts at 1:30 p.m. and will be held at the Paddock Lake Village Hall, 6969 236th Ave.

Minutes from the last meeting will be read and a financial report given.

Anyone with lots or plots or anyone that is interested in purchasing them at Union Cemetery is welcome to attend.

