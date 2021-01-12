Union Grove man ejected, seriously injured in early morning crash on Highway 45

TOWN OF PARIS — A 30-year-old Union Grove man was seriously injured early this morning when he was thrown from his vehicle in what the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department said was an alcohol-related crash.

According to Sgt. David Wright, the man was headed south on Highway 45 in the Town of Paris at 2:22 a.m. Tuesday just south of Highway NN when he attempted to pass another vehicle. He lost control of his Toyota Camry and the vehicle began to roll, flipping over several times.

Wright said the man was ejected from his vehicle. There were no passengers in the car.

The man was taken to the hospital by the Paris Fire Department for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries. Wright said the Sheriff’s Department has recommended charges including operating while intoxicated — first offense, operating while suspended and bail jumping.

