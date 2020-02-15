Union Park Tavern becoming a music mecca

It’s a local live-music mecca.
Under the stewardship of co-owners Angie Cook and Benjamin DeSmidt, Union Park Tavern has become a magnet that attracts a diverse legion of musicians and live-music devotees.
“I’ve always loved a wide variety of music,” said Cook, who books the bar’s bands.
“I was raised in a musical household.”
She has worked as a bartender at several nearby pubs, including tgs, where she was a manager and hired music acts.
Her grandparents owned a bar in the neighborhood called the Jubilee, which featured solo performers.
“So I kind of grew up in the scene,” Cook said.
That background has translated into a remarkable musical menagerie at Union Park Tavern, a bar/restaurant that Cook and DeSmidt purchased three years ago. It was formerly called Pete’s Place.
Many types of music
Cook is committed to showcasing a kaleidoscope of musical genres and acts.
“I just don’t think it would be right to have the same genre over and over,” she said. “That would be boring.
“I like a mixture. It makes everything more fun when there’s different kinds of people and different kinds of music.”
And there’s a profusion of fun at UPT, as the tavern has been dubbed.
The locale features rock, blues, jazz, cajun, Americana, bluegrass, swing, folk, country and jam bands.
“We even have punk from time to time,” Cook said. “We pretty much cover the gamut.”
The band-friendly bar boasts a house PA system, drum set and piano.
Booking the bands
Cook hires local bands as well as groups from Chicago, Milwaukee and Madison.
How does she find them?
“A lot of the bands contact us or I hear about them through friends and other musicians,” she said. “If I’m really looking for something new I just go online and listen to bands in this area.”
She also visits her favorite clubs in Chicago and Madison to assess groups playing there.
In that sense, she’s something of a talent scout.
Cook occasionally books bigger-name acts passing through on tour from one large venue to another.
“Those are called ‘crutch’ shows,” she said.
One such show, featuring “hobo folk” singer/songwriter D.B. Rouse, is set for Oct. 23.
Events during the week
The tavern features bands on Friday and Saturday nights, sometimes with opening acts — which perform in the bar’s beer garden during summer months.
A member of the Union Park Arts District, the pub also presents three weekly open mics:
8 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays with host Mark Paffrath.
8 to midnight on Thursdays with rotating hosts.
And 4 to 7 p.m. Sundays with Cy Costabile’s Piano Jams.
In addition, on every third Sunday night there’s Jess the Ska Kid’s Music Revue, featuring traveling bands from out of town.
“That’s our alternative-music night,” Cook said.
As if all that weren’t enough, the bar periodically hosts the Kenosha Train Ride Jam to UPT, in which Chicago musicians ride the Metra to Kenosha and jam at the tavern with homegrown talent. The next such gathering is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 10.
Name tied to history
A lot of people wonder why Cook didn’t re-name the bar Angie’s Place instead of Union Park Tavern.
“I feel weird about that,” she said, adding that she doesn’t want to be quite so front and center.
“Plus, I like the fact that Union Park Tavern — named after the park across the street — was the original name in the 1930s,” she said. “I love pub history.”
Given the number and scope of musical performances she offers, Cook is making some pub history of her own.