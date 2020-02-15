Union Park Tavern becoming a music mecca

It’s a local live-music mecca.

Under the stewardship of co-owners Angie Cook and Benjamin DeSmidt, Union Park Tavern has become a magnet that attracts a diverse legion of musicians and live-music devotees.

“I’ve always loved a wide variety of music,” said Cook, who books the bar’s bands.

“I was raised in a musical household.”

She has worked as a bartender at several nearby pubs, including tgs, where she was a manager and hired music acts.

Her grandparents owned a bar in the neighborhood called the Jubilee, which featured solo performers.

“So I kind of grew up in the scene,” Cook said.

That background has translated into a remarkable musical menagerie at Union Park Tavern, a bar/restaurant that Cook and DeSmidt purchased three years ago. It was formerly called Pete’s Place.

Many types of music

Cook is committed to showcasing a kaleidoscope of musical genres and acts.

“I just don’t think it would be right to have the same genre over and over,” she said. “That would be boring.