Union, public weigh in on KUSD plan

The Kenosha Education Association, in a statement last week, expressed a strong desire to begin the school year virtually while COVID-19 numbers continue to rise.
And in another statement at Tuesday night’s Kenosha Unified School District Board of Education meeting, the union reaffirmed that position. The board closed the three-and-a-half-hour meeting by approving a motion on a 5-2 vote to open 2020-21 with virtual education.
KEA Executive Director Kendra Koeppen-Mulwana said the union wants nothing more than to get back in front of students, but at the same time, the numbers and the risk don’t make that a wise choice.
Koeppen-Mulwana spoke on behalf of President Tanya Kitts-Lewinski, who was unable to attend.
“I want to be very clear that I speak for every educator when I say we want nothing more than to be back with our students in our classrooms this fall,” she said. “We know that our students want to be back in the classroom with us. Teaching is a calling. It’s a labor of love, and we want to be back in person.”
Koeppen-Mulwana said there aren’t enough tools in place to make a safe return, including infrastructure, funding, staff and resources.
The safety of all needs to be of paramount concern, she said.
“Our federal government has bailed out big businesses, but has failed to bail out the backbone of our communities, the public schools,” Koeppen-Mulwana said.
The Centers for Disease Control considers in-person instruction as the activity at the highest risk, she said. One in four educators is in a high-risk category, and KUSD serves a significant number of minorities.
“We cannot ignore the disproportionate impact that COVID has had on our black and brown communities,” she said. “According to the CDC, long-standing systemic health and social inequities have put some members of racial and ethnic minority groups at risk.
“... We are not willing to sacrifice the life of one student because of our government’s failure to act. We are not willing to sacrifice the life of one student’s family member. We are not willing to sacrifice the life of one educator because our elected officials have failed to do their job.”
Different perspectives
Michelle Marschel, who is returning to the district as a teacher at Indian Trail this fall after a year as assistant principal at West Bend West, said Wednesday she was disappointed in the board’s decision.
As a mother of two Tremper students and one eighth-grader at Mahone, Marschel and her husband, Kelly, a special education teacher at Tremper, were hoping to have a choice of how to educate their children.
Being able to choose would have sent a message to the rest of the state, she said.
“I thought that (initial plan) was striking an incredible balance for allowing small numbers, allowing schools to really take those numbers and how to follow the CDC guidelines to the best of their ability,” Marschel said. “We were very excited when we saw district leadership’s plans.”
Marschel said her three children each wrote a letter to the board that was received in time for Tuesday’s meeting to express their hopes for making a physical return.
Safety for everyone is a priority, but Marschel said she and her husband have done their best to prepare their children for whatever the “new normal” with the pandemic may be.
“We’ve been pulling from every resource we possibly can to see how we can equip our children for the world they live in, not the world I would ideally like them to live in, but the actual world they live in,” she said.
“... I want everyone to be safe. Everyone wants everyone to be safe. Every teacher wants to be with their kids. They want to see them. They want school to start. They miss the normalcy of what was.”
Leonard Jackson, who coaches football at Bradford, cautioned the board that continued time away from being physically in school would only add to more problems for district students.
“They’re walking the neighborhoods, they’re standing around with nothing to do,” he said. “If you don’t (open schools), I’m letting you know from experience, the drug rate will go up, crime will go up. They’re going to join gangs.”
Jackson, who said he has four grandchildren in Kenosha schools, said he’s had conversations with parents who have similar views.
“They want to come back,” he said. “They will adjust. They know they have to wear a mask. ... These kids need to be back in school for one reason. It’s all they have.”
