Union, public weigh in on KUSD plan

“I thought that (initial plan) was striking an incredible balance for allowing small numbers, allowing schools to really take those numbers and how to follow the CDC guidelines to the best of their ability,” Marschel said. “We were very excited when we saw district leadership’s plans.”

Marschel said her three children each wrote a letter to the board that was received in time for Tuesday’s meeting to express their hopes for making a physical return.

Safety for everyone is a priority, but Marschel said she and her husband have done their best to prepare their children for whatever the “new normal” with the pandemic may be.

“We’ve been pulling from every resource we possibly can to see how we can equip our children for the world they live in, not the world I would ideally like them to live in, but the actual world they live in,” she said.

“... I want everyone to be safe. Everyone wants everyone to be safe. Every teacher wants to be with their kids. They want to see them. They want school to start. They miss the normalcy of what was.”

Leonard Jackson, who coaches football at Bradford, cautioned the board that continued time away from being physically in school would only add to more problems for district students.