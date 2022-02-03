United Way diversity, equity and inclusion workshop series begins Feb. 24; registration through Feb. 11

United Way of Kenosha County, in partnership with The Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund, Herzing University, and Snap-on Inc., is launching the Building Unity in CommUNITY: An Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Education Series to begin at the end of the month.
The first installment of Building Unity in CommUNITY will start Feb. 24-25, at Herzing University. The cost to attend is $50.00, including lunch. Space is limited to 50 people. Registration is open on the United Way's website until Feb. 11.
“United Way of Kenosha County is proud to partner with The Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund, Herzing University and Snap-on Incorporated to provide small businesses, nonprofits, and community members with this important and needed resource,” said Carolynn Friesch, the United Way’s chief executive officer. “To address issues of equity in our community, we must have a common understanding of our history and how each one of us can make more equitable decisions in the workplace and at home.”
The goal of the series is to provide small businesses and nonprofits in Kenosha County with a training resource that increases individual awareness and understanding of equity, diversity, inclusion, and unconscious bias, and ultimately, leads to more equitable workplaces for customers and employees, according to United Way officials.
Two-day workshop
The two-day workshop will focus on laying a foundation for participants with the introduction of commonly used terminology, historical materials, and practical techniques for utilizing information from the course in the workplace and throughout the community. Roger Moreano, founder of Bridges 4 Justice, and Jasmin M. Robinson, founder and CEO of I.D.E.A.L. Education, LLC, will lead the workshop.
"As we expand the landscape of opportunities in Kenosha County, this education series creates a platform for attendees to address systemic bias and focuses on the inherent strengths of our unique individual talents and life’s experiences,” says Tim Mahone, chairman of Mahone Fund. “It's imperative that we foster a more equitable workplace for our small businesses and nonprofit organizations and remain competitive with our regional economic development partners. The Mahone Fund CEO mentoring program is excited to partner with the United Way of Kenosha as we continue to create career opportunities for our young people right here in Kenosha."
The United Way also credited Tamarra Coleman, executive director of the Shalom Center for her inspiration and assistance in developing the workshop, along with Building Our Future and Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce for their in-kind support.
“I’m extremely grateful to United Way, the Mahone Fund CEO Mentoring program, Herzing University, and Snap-on for making my vision of this training a reality,” Coleman said.
Shay Majors wants to see a Kenosha that acknowledges that racism that has played a role in the police shooting of Jacob Blake and the violence and destruction that befell it. But it is also a community capable of coming together and acting to help rebuild not just property, but empower its people, too.
Majors is a customer care team manager at CNH by day, but as “Mr. Keno$ha,” he hosts weekly dialogues on social media as a “concerned Kenosha citizen, continually looking for ways to bring a community together.”
How can Kenosha change for the better and become more inclusive?
“I think there is a laundry list of things that CAN be done, but just like parenting there is no manual and we have to ‘grow as we go.’ I’m not going to say anything WILL work because it hasn’t happened yet. In Kenosha at least, it really wasn’t ALWAYS about race but in 16 years we have gone full circle from the Michael Bell shooting when initially I was too out of tune to know back then to now it has become 100% about race. And in 16 years, society has learned new ways to deal with their indifferences — like the violence and destruction that normally wouldn’t have occurred. There has always been violence for the other national events like Rodney King and before and after him. But now it doesn’t take much for a city to burn. We definitely didn’t expect it here.”
What do you feel has to happen?
“The community itself and people from all sides — police, judicial, community, local government, small business owners as well as concerned citizens such as myself — need to continue to be involved and become more as one but on an exponential level. Possibly more community activism projects. Whatever we have been doing hasn’t worked. We keep stepping in the same mud hole and still keep taking the same route. It’s time for change. And that’s the local idea right? And you grow it and grow it until the whole world learns.”
What has been your experience?
“I have watched people like myself go from being quiet and behind the scenes to slowly chiming in online to next going to peaceful protests and next thing you know being in heated environments with potentially unknown outcomes. I’m mad too. The people are mad. And now that we are calm for the moment (and I say that because this is far from over), we find ourselves reaching out to the community trying to help rebuild. We need to continually have open dialogue about this. If a business owner accidentally gets a window broken, there should already be a group of volunteers ready to add some fresh paint on it, ya know? You have to pray before you need help too. Someone who doesn’t pray but only prays when they need something doesn’t feel as though they are being answered but if you are constantly praying, a far-out reach for help doesn’t seem that far out to a ‘higher power.’”
A mother of six, Christina Jones works a full-time office job and part time as a high school track coach. The daughter of Mexican immigrants, she met her husband, who is African-American, when they were both track athletes at DePaul University. Their children range in age from 7 to 23. She lives in Kenosha.
“I am Mexican and my husband is Black, so everything that goes on that has to deal with race usually hits pretty hard. The problem is with the way things are right now—and not just in Kenosha—I don’t feel like we have the opportunity to speak as freely as we would like without fear of backlash or being reprimanded. And I think there are very, very serious conversations to be had in Kenosha, not just about Jacob Blake and his family, not just about Kyle Rittenhouse, but among neighbors as well.
“It breaks my heart what happened to Jacob Blake. And I knew as soon as it happened that people were going to scour his background and his history to justify what happened to him. And that’s not fair. As a minority citizen, you should not have to be absolutely perfect, cleaner than God, to say that shouldn’t happen to me.
“It hurts my heart because I know some of my friends and neighbors are not having the same conversations that I am having with my children. Having to explain the way things are, and that because they look different they have to behave a certain way. My older kids who drive, if they get pulled over they call me and ask me to stay on the phone with them until they get a ticket or a warning, because they are afraid of what is going to happen. As a mom, it scares me. And it scares me for my husband.
“We have these conversations with our children about race, discrimination and how we act in certain situations affect the way others see us. As adults we find ourselves changing the way we speak and act depending on the environment we are in, whether it is work, school, or out in the public. And we can’t seem to truly be ourselves because we don’t want to give anyone a reason to feel stereotypes are justified. As a result, I find that we have influenced our kids to modify their ways depending on where they are and who they’re with, and that disappoints me. That even at a young age, they’re learning not to be their true authentic selves. But we also want to shelter them. I don’t want my 9-year-old to have to think this way. How do you shelter them from that, from feeling ‘less than’ in their own classroom?
“Things have to change, but where does it have to start? Do they start at home with families because hatred and racism is learned behavior? Does it start in the school system? Does it start with policing and changing laws?
“When I talk to people about this, I have to watch myself so I don’t come off as angry or disrespectful. But it doesn’t matter, it still turns negative. People get defensive. I say come over, my porch is open to you. Come over and have a cup of coffee. But of course they never do.
“You just start to accept it. That there’s a separate set of rules all the time. And then I hear white people say when they do talk about racism, especially my friends, that they are so surprised. They are so surprised by the amount of racism. I tell them it’s always there. You just didn’t notice it.”
Kenneth Smith came to Kenosha from Chicago with the hope of getting away from big-city life in exchange for the comforts this city brings. But there are struggles here, even before the civil unrest that has rocked the city in recent weeks, that Smith feels need to be addressed, including some that have hit him on a personal level.
Smith, 60, is now retired after a working life in a number of different occupations. He’s lived in the city the past seven or eight years.
How can Kenosha change for the better and become more inclusive?
“Treat Blacks as equals, simple. Treat Blacks as equals, not servants, not slaves, not trash, but equals, like a human being. We want to be treated like a human being, that’s it.”
What do you feel has to happen?
“I don’t know if white people will ever accept Blacks fully, I just don’t know. They don’t seem to have the capacity to think of them as equals, because of the slavery factor. Most people out here don’t like Blacks, especially the Police Department. The change needs to start in the Police Department.”
What has been your experience?
“What are you doing out here? Go home (N-word). I explained to a couple that said that, I said, ‘I am home.’ They said, ‘You don’t live out here.’ I said, ‘I stay right there.’ Riding past in the car when I’m at Burger King, I was on my bike, and I rolled up to the couple, and I said, ‘I live here. What do you mean go home? This is my home, just as much as it’s yours. It’s mine, too. This is a free America. I’m 60 years old, I’m a senior citizen now. I don’t want no trouble.’ “
Arian Rana grew up in Kenosha, graduated from Bradford High School, studied political science at UW Parkside, and currently splits her time between Kenosha and Racine.
What has been your experience?
—- “Erected by the pole of Kenosha County to the cause of just and capable government”
“Above the sturdy metal barricades and behind the flags and the ranks of officers in full riot gear, those words were almost lost in the dark. Above those words, on the night of the 25th of August, 2020, I saw people who were sworn to protect and serve us, but who were outfitted as snipers, preparing to fire “less lethal” ammunition at us in a stunning display of authoritarianism. The protesters were calling for accountability and change after a Black man had been shot seven times in the back; now, at least, we could look at the officers preparing to bring disproportionate force down upon us.”
How can Kenosha change for the better and become more inclusive?
“The 1033 program that distributes low-cost military surplus equipment to local law enforcement agencies may not have supplied quite all of the tear gas, pepper balls, rubber bullets, and everything else that was deployed against us that week, but, with $45 million worth of 1033 equipment in Wisconsin’s law enforcement agencies, the program clearly contributes to a warrior culture that pits police against the very citizens from whom they derive their authority. When the bearcats were driven through the crowd of protesters that night, I saw that act as one more choice to treat us like enemy combatants, one more step away from a public safety approach that is rooted in a sense of shared humanity and dignity. We need to change course.”
What has to happen?
“Any effective plan to dismantle systemic racism and end racial disparities in the whole of our justice system must be rooted in a collaborative approach to public safety that views members of the public as important partners — not as a problem to be subdued. We cannot forge a trusting partnership, though, while the police continue to double down on authoritarianism at every turn. We cannot be made to have faith in the system when the least provocation is an excuse for the police to escalate and turn military equipment on American civilians.”
Esther Roberts, who recently ran for a position on the Kenosha County Board, has a criminal justice degree from UW Parkside and resides in Somers.
How can Kenosha change for the better and become more inclusive?
“Trust needs to be garnered between the police/sheriff and the Black community.
“It starts with those in power acknowledging institutional racism even exists, then they must commit to realizing and resolving their own individual racial biases along with institutional changes. The start of trust is always the responsibility of those who hold the power, which is our law enforcement.”
What has to happen?
“The County Board finally declared racism a public health crisis, but trust is earned by actions taken. Now the Police and Fire Commission must fire the chief of police and Sheriff Beth must be removed immediately. Chief Miskinis and his department used police violence to quell protesters fighting against police violence and he blamed demonstrators for their own deaths because they were out past curfew. Sheriff Beth continues to promote his well documented racist ideology throughout the Sheriff’s department.”
What is my experience?
“When I graduated from the Sheriff’s Citizens Academy in 2016, I noted my serious concern of the lack of any Black citizen participants on my final evaluation. I have gone back 5 years in photos on the Citizen Academy Alumni Facebook page and found not one Black alumni portrayed since 2015. This is because Black citizens are purposefully not being invited to learn about the inside workings of the Sheriff’s department and/or Black citizens do not feel comfortable enough to participate. Both reasons implicate the current racist policies of Kenosha law enforcement.”
