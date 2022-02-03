 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
United Way diversity, equity and inclusion workshop series begins Feb. 24; registration through Feb. 11

United Way of Kenosha County logo

United Way of Kenosha County, in partnership with The Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund, Herzing University, and Snap-on Inc., is launching the Building Unity in CommUNITY: An Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Education Series to begin at the end of the month.

The first installment of Building Unity in CommUNITY will start Feb. 24-25, at Herzing University. The cost to attend is $50.00, including lunch. Space is limited to 50 people. Registration is open on the United Way's website until Feb. 11.

“United Way of Kenosha County is proud to partner with The Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund, Herzing University and Snap-on Incorporated to provide small businesses, nonprofits, and community members with this important and needed resource,” said Carolynn Friesch, the United Way’s chief executive officer. “To address issues of equity in our community, we must have a common understanding of our history and how each one of us can make more equitable decisions in the workplace and at home.”

The goal of the series is to provide small businesses and nonprofits in Kenosha County with a training resource that increases individual awareness and understanding of equity, diversity, inclusion, and unconscious bias, and ultimately, leads to more equitable workplaces for customers and employees, according to United Way officials.

Two-day workshop

The two-day workshop will focus on laying a foundation for participants with the introduction of commonly used terminology, historical materials, and practical techniques for utilizing information from the course in the workplace and throughout the community. Roger Moreano, founder of Bridges 4 Justice, and Jasmin M. Robinson, founder and CEO of I.D.E.A.L. Education, LLC, will lead the workshop.

"As we expand the landscape of opportunities in Kenosha County, this education series creates a platform for attendees to address systemic bias and focuses on the inherent strengths of our unique individual talents and life’s experiences,” says Tim Mahone, chairman of Mahone Fund. “It's imperative that we foster a more equitable workplace for our small businesses and nonprofit organizations and remain competitive with our regional economic development partners. The Mahone Fund CEO mentoring program is excited to partner with the United Way of Kenosha as we continue to create career opportunities for our young people right here in Kenosha."

The United Way also credited Tamarra Coleman, executive director of the Shalom Center for her inspiration and assistance in developing the workshop, along with Building Our Future and Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce for their in-kind support.

“I’m extremely grateful to United Way, the Mahone Fund CEO Mentoring program, Herzing University, and Snap-on for making my vision of this training a reality,” Coleman said.

For more information, contact Friesch at cfriesch@kenoshaunitedway.org or (262) 658-4104.

