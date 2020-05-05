United Way: Need Information? 2-1-1 can help

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

United Way of Kenosha County is an impact organization that fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in our community.

We accomplish this by developing relationships with partners like local school districts, universities, financial institutions, hospitals and our nonprofit partners to address our community’s most critical needs that are not being met. Then, we either provide direct programming or fund other nonprofit organizations to provide the programming that address these needs so everyone in our community has opportunities for success which lead them to live healthy productive lives.

United Way knows that Kenosha County residents cannot be productive members of the workforce if they are not connected to services they need. That is why we funded and brought the Impact 2-1-1 infrastructure to Kenosha County over 11 years ago. 2-1-1 is a central information & referral access point for callers that need to be connected to community organizations that can fulfill their needs. During times of a community disaster, like the COVID-19 pandemic, this free, confidential helpline and online resource directory makes it easy for residents to get connected to information and assistance.