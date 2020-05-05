United Way: Need Information? 2-1-1 can help

United Way of Kenosha County is an impact organization that fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in our community.
We accomplish this by developing relationships with partners like local school districts, universities, financial institutions, hospitals and our nonprofit partners to address our community’s most critical needs that are not being met. Then, we either provide direct programming or fund other nonprofit organizations to provide the programming that address these needs so everyone in our community has opportunities for success which lead them to live healthy productive lives.
United Way knows that Kenosha County residents cannot be productive members of the workforce if they are not connected to services they need. That is why we funded and brought the Impact 2-1-1 infrastructure to Kenosha County over 11 years ago. 2-1-1 is a central information & referral access point for callers that need to be connected to community organizations that can fulfill their needs. During times of a community disaster, like the COVID-19 pandemic, this free, confidential helpline and online resource directory makes it easy for residents to get connected to information and assistance.
2-1-1 is an information and referral service to nine counties in southeastern Wisconsin including Kenosha County. 2-1-1 addresses needs for a wide range of issues that address needs related to the social determinants of health including access to food, clothing and other basic needs; emergency housing; substance use and behavioral health concerns; health care for the uninsured; difficulty with paying utility bills; legal assistance; eviction issues and many more.
2-1-1 is available 24/7/365. The service is available by those in need of assistance by simply dialing 211. 2-1-1 is also available via text messaging and through online “chat.” Services are also provided to the deaf, hard of hearing, and speech impaired individuals through the Wisconsin Relay Service which can be accessed by dialing 711.
There are 12 staff who can speak directly with customers in Spanish. Over 200 other languages are available via telephone translation-often within one minute.
United Way has been in the Kenosha Community for over 96 years and we understand the valuable information 2-1-1 provides our community.
For the first quarter of 2020, 704 calls were received by 2-1-1 and 687 referrals were made to local organizations for assistance in Kenosha County. Anyone living in Kenosha County may be touched by the crisis brought on by COVID-19. The virus has disrupted incomes, and many will need help during this pandemic.
This can include caregivers -- family members, medical professionals, caseworkers, first-responders and many others trying to help someone in need. Given the uncertainly of what lies ahead from the dramatic effects of COVID-19, 2-1-1 is more vital than ever in directing people to the help they need.
Tara Panasewicz is chief executive officer of United Way of Kenosha County.
