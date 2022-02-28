United Way of Kenosha County accepting applications for Community Investment Grant program

United Way of Kenosha County is opening its annual Community Investment Fund grant application on March 1. Each year, UWKC awards grants to vetted local nonprofit organizations whose work is focused in the areas of education, financial stability, and health.

The grant application process closes on April 1. Awards are scheduled to be announced in June.

United Way of Kenosha County invests local dollars donated during its annual campaign into the Community Investment Fund. A committee comprised of community volunteers conduct a competitive grantmaking process and selects grant recipients that are able to demonstrate measurable results in UWKC’s key focus areas of education, financial stability, and health.

“The Community Investment Fund aims to leverage financial resources in support of collaborative and proven solutions that address Kenosha’s most urgent challenges,” said Jevon Claussen, director of community impact operations at UWKC. “UWKC, our nonprofit partners, and local donors are able to make a positive impact on the lives of those in need and improve community outcomes.”

More information and applications for the Community Investment Fund are available online at www.kenoshaunitedway.org.

