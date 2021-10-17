United Way of Kenosha County announces 2021 Campaign Cabinet

United Way of Kenosha County has announced this year’s Campaign Cabinet as it continues to make a difference in the community.
“As the community continues to face the effects from the pandemic and rebuild after last year’s riots and civil unrest, it is vital for United Way of Kenosha County to have a strong campaign that works to address the needs of the most vulnerable in our community,” said United Way of Kenosha County Board Chair Nicholas Smith, vice president of operations at Advocate Aurora Health. “United Way has been an integral part of the Kenosha community for almost 100 years.”
Led by United Way CEO Carolynn Friesch, the Campaign Cabinet members are:
Willie Jude, II, vice chancellor for advancement at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside;
Dezarrea Kindle, Realtor/owner, NextHome Signature Group;
J.P. Moran, president and CEO, LMI Packaging Solutions.
“The mission of the United Way of Kenosha County is to mobilize the caring power of those that live and work in the area to improve lives and transform the community,” said Friesch. “Through the extraordinary efforts of our Campaign Cabinet, we hope to encourage people from all sectors, public, private, and nonprofit, to aid us in fulfilling our mission to take on our most difficult community changes.”
The United Way’s work is focused on three key impact areas: education, financial stability and health. Utilizing a mix of national, state, and locally grown efforts, the United Way of Kenosha County invests in and works to support efforts that effectively address those specific impact areas.
The United Way’s Community Campaign funds annual community investment grants, as well as a variety of programs, including Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Readers Are Leaders tutoring. United Way of Kenosha County also serves as a support entity for Building Our Future, providing fiscal sponsorship for the partnership.
The Community Campaign continues through March 31, 2022. Contributions are accepted year-round.