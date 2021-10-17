United Way of Kenosha County announces 2021 Campaign Cabinet

United Way of Kenosha County has announced this year’s Campaign Cabinet as it continues to make a difference in the community.

“As the community continues to face the effects from the pandemic and rebuild after last year’s riots and civil unrest, it is vital for United Way of Kenosha County to have a strong campaign that works to address the needs of the most vulnerable in our community,” said United Way of Kenosha County Board Chair Nicholas Smith, vice president of operations at Advocate Aurora Health. “United Way has been an integral part of the Kenosha community for almost 100 years.”

Led by United Way CEO Carolynn Friesch, the Campaign Cabinet members are:

Willie Jude, II, vice chancellor for advancement at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside;

Dezarrea Kindle, Realtor/owner, NextHome Signature Group;

J.P. Moran, president and CEO, LMI Packaging Solutions.