United Way of Kenosha County announces Community Gift Awards Program

FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
United Way of Kenosha County is now taking Community Gift Award applications.
The community gift program is funded through the annual Community Campaign. it is designed to expand the community investment work of United Way of Kenosha County.
Applications are open to Kenosha County nonprofits that are seeking financial support for one-time projects that align with the United Way’s mission and key focus areas of education, financial stability, and health.
The deadline for submissions is Oct. 21.
Community Gift Awards will be made in amounts ranging from $250 to $500. Applications will be reviewed by the United Way’s Community Investment Committee. Decisions will be announced in December 2022.
“The all-volunteer Community Investment Committee developed the Gift Awards Program as a means to meet needs that are not currently covered by our Investment Grant Program,” says Patricia Demos, board member and community investment committee chairperson at United Way of Kenosha County. “Through this program, we hope to provide additional financial support to local nonprofits; therefore, expanding the reach and impact of donations to United Way.”
To access the application, local non-profit organizations are encouraged to visit the United Way’s website
www.kenoshaunitedway.org, or call 262-658-4104.
United Way of Kenosha County - Readers are Leaders
READERS ARE LEADERS
Aria Lott, a first-grader, left, reads with Michelle Eisenhauer during the United Way’s Readers are Leaders event at Brass Elementary School.
Sean Krajacic
Readers are leaders
Dave Fountain is shown participating in the United Way's annual Readers are Leaders event with some Dr. Seuss characters.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
READERS ARE LEADERS
Taevien Lee, in first grade, reads with Brian Ware during a United Way Readers are Leaders event at Brass Elementary School on June 6.
Sean Krajacic
READERS ARE LEADERS
Carma Ruppkent, in kindergarten, center, reads a book with Ajay Bedi, left, and Kathy Norris during the United Way's Readers are Leaders event at Brass Elementary School on Thursday, June 6, 2019.
Sean Krajacic
READERS ARE LEADERS
From left, Cindy Willer, first-grader Andres Puhr, and Alex Waldo, in kindergarten, read books and write messages during the United Way’s Readers are Leaders event at Brass Elementary School on Thursday.
READERS ARE LEADERS
Sean Krajacic
readers are leaders tamarra coleman.jpg
Tamarra Coleman, executive director of the Shalom Center, poses with members of Eric Elger’s third-grade class at Jeffery Elementary School during Tuesday’s “Readers are Leaders” event organized by United Way of Kenosha County.
readers are leaders Sharon Pomaville.jpg
Sharon Pomaville, director of the Sharing Center in Trevor, reads to kindergartners at Lakewood School during Tuesday’s “Readers Are Leaders” event.
readers are leaders Mike Steinborn.jpg
Mike Steinborn of OccuCare, poses with members of Jackie Steinborn's first-grade class at Jefferson Elementary School during Tuesday's "Readers are Leaders" event organized by United Way of Kenosha County.
submitted photo
Thing 1 Thing 2 Jeffery 201938.jpg
Thing 2 (parent volunteer Libby Troha) and Thing 1 (Jen Kenyon, a noontime supervisor and parent volunteer) enliven a classroom at Jeffery Elementary School during Tuesday's "Readers Are Leaders" event, organized by United Way of Kenosha County.
submitted photo
Thing 1 Thing 2 Jeffery 201925.jpg
Thing 2 (Libby Troha) points to a student while taking part in Tuesday’s “Readers Are Leaders” event Tuesday at Jeffery Elementary School.
submitted photos
Thing 1 Thing 2 Jeffery 201934.jpg
Tamarra Coleman takes a selfie with Thing 1 (Jen Kenyon) and Thing 2 (Libby Troha) during Tuesday's "Readers Are Leaders" event at Jeffery Elementary School.
submitted photo
Thing 1 Thing 2 Jeffery 201942.jpg
Thing 2 (Libby Troha) works with students at Jeffery Elementary School during Tuesday's "Readers Are Leaders" event.
submitted photo
Readers are Leaders
United Way of Kenosha County Readers are Leaders tutor Crissy Busch, right, has breakfast with her student, kindergartner Jenna Crane.
Jeffrey Zampanti
Readers are Leaders
United Way of Kenosha County Readers are Leaders tutor Jessie Tuttle, right, has breakfast with her student, second grader Jarvis Rickey-Gaddy, on Friday morning at McKinley Elementary School, 5520 32nd Ave.
Jeffrey Zampanti
Readers are Leaders
McKinley Elementary third-grader Brayden Smalley celebrates with his tutor Deb Vega on Friday morning at McKinley Elementary School. Smalley improved his reading 13 levels this school year.
Readers are Leaders
Jeffrey Zampanti
Readers are Leaders
About 80 tutors were recognized for their participation in the United Way of Kenosha County Readers are Leaders tutoring program on Friday morning at McKinley Elementary School, 5520 32nd Ave.
Jeffrey Zampanti
READERS ARE LEADERS
Nikki Payne reads to Harvey Elementary School kindergartners during last year’s “Readers are Leaders” event. Volunteers are being sought for this year’s event, which will be March 13.
KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO BY KEVIN POIRIER
READERS ARE LEADERS - year end
Nikki Payne gives Mason Veinot a high five after reading Dr. Seuss’ “ABC: An Amazing Alphabet Book!” in his Harvey Elementary kindergarten class in this photo from 2017. She was one of over 200 United Way volunteers who fanned out to local schools to read to students for the Read Acorss America program.
KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO
