United Way of Kenosha County announces Community Gift Awards Program

United Way of Kenosha County is now taking Community Gift Award applications.

The community gift program is funded through the annual Community Campaign. it is designed to expand the community investment work of United Way of Kenosha County.

Applications are open to Kenosha County nonprofits that are seeking financial support for one-time projects that align with the United Way’s mission and key focus areas of education, financial stability, and health.

The deadline for submissions is Oct. 21.

Community Gift Awards will be made in amounts ranging from $250 to $500. Applications will be reviewed by the United Way’s Community Investment Committee. Decisions will be announced in December 2022.

“The all-volunteer Community Investment Committee developed the Gift Awards Program as a means to meet needs that are not currently covered by our Investment Grant Program,” says Patricia Demos, board member and community investment committee chairperson at United Way of Kenosha County. “Through this program, we hope to provide additional financial support to local nonprofits; therefore, expanding the reach and impact of donations to United Way.”

To access the application, local non-profit organizations are encouraged to visit the United Way’s website www.kenoshaunitedway.org, or call 262-658-4104.