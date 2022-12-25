United Way of Kenosha County announces community gift awards

United Way of Kenosha County has announced recipients of its newly created Community Gift Awards Program.

The program was created to support Kenosha County’s nonprofits and expand the reach and impact of donations made to United Way.

“It is the community’s generous donations to United Way of Kenosha County that allow for these organizations to enhance their services to Kenosha County,” said Jevon Claussen, director of community impact at UWKC. “We’re proud to support these impactful programs.”

In total, five nonprofits benefited from the awards program.

The recipients of United Way of Kenosha County’s Community Gift Awards include:

Linda Faye Foundation, Inc., which focuses on finding opportunities to meet the needs and wants of the community. Funds support the Youth Finance Literacy Ownership Program, that trains at risk youth on how to run and operate their own business.

Kenosha Literacy Council, Inc., which teaches reading, writing, and speaking skills to adults and families so they can achieve financial independence, good health and greater involvement in the community. Funds will go to covering the cost of printing the student anthologies, which are the original compositions or poems written by KLC adult learners.

Women and Children’s Horizons, Inc., which advocates for victims of domestic and sexual violence. Funds will go towards the purchase of a bed bug heat destroyer and supplies for their counseling and education services.

The Sharing Center, Inc., for its Western Kenosha County Resource and Crisis Center located in Trevor. Funds will help provide emergency gas cards for low-income rural families to assist community members in better meeting their basic needs.

BeLEAF Survivors, Inc., which promotes hope and healing after sexual assault by lifting, empowering, advocating, and fighting for survivors. Funds support the purchase of awareness materials for the 2023 Turn the Town Blue campaign.

To contribute to United Way of Kenosha County’s community impact fund or to make a pledge, visit www.kenoshaunitedway.org or contact the office at 262-658-4104.