United Way of Kenosha County launches community gift awards program

United Way of Kenosha County is seeking applications for its community gift awards program.

Funded through the annual Community Campaign, it is open to Kenosha County nonprofits that are seeking financial support for one-time projects that align with the United Way’s mission and key focus areas of education, financial stability and health. The application deadline is Nov. 12.

Community Gift Awards will be made in amounts ranging from $250 to $1,000. Applications will be reviewed by the United Way’s Community Investment Committee. Decisions will be announced in February 2022.

“The all-volunteer Community Investment Committee developed the Gift Awards Program as a means to meet needs that are not currently covered by our Investment Grant Program,” says Patricia Demos, United Way of Kenosha Board member and Community Investment Committee chairperson. “Through this program, we hope to provide additional financial support to local non-profits; therefore, expanding the reach and impact of donations to United Way.”

Nonprofits can find the application at the United Way’s website (www.kenoshaunitedway.org) or call 265-658-4104.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0