United Way of Kenosha hires Carthage's Carolynn Friesch to lead organization

United Way of Kenosha County has hired a new chief executive officer who will take the reins at the end of the month.
The organization announced Tuesday that Carolynn Friesch, who had been Carthage College’s director of foundation and corporate relations, will be United Way's new CEO effective May 26, according to a news release.
Friesch replaces Tara Panasewicz, who held the position the previous four years before taking a job as CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha in February.
Friesch is engaged in many community roles. This includes her service as a board member of Kenosha Area Family & Aging Service, president-elect of TEMPO Racine and as a member of the financial stability team with United Way of Racine County, among her many volunteer commitments and experiences.
Her professional experience includes serving as manager of employer and education partnerships for Higher Expectations of Racine County and as director of employer relations and internships for Carthage College.
A Mount Pleasant resident, she has a master’s degree in leadership and administration from Kaplan University and a bachelor’s degree in political science with a minor in Spanish language from Marquette University.
“I am thrilled for this opportunity and look forward to working with the board and staff in helping United Way of Kenosha grow through partnerships and collective efforts to achieve better outcomes for families and individuals that depend on all of us,” she said in a statement.
United Way Board President Nick Smith said Friesch was the top choice for the position following an extensive national search. The search committee included seven board members led by JP Moran, the United Way’s immediate past president.
“After speaking with over 20 qualified candidates, Carolynn emerged as the best choice and we are thrilled she has agreed to join us,” Smith said. “She will bring great experience, talent and passion to our organization.”
Smith is vice president of operations for Aurora Medical Center – Kenosha and was elected board president in March. A Kenosha native, he has served on the board since 2017.