United Way of Kenosha hires Carthage's Freisch to lead organization

United Way of Kenosha County has hired a new chief executive officer who will take the reins at the end of the month.

The organization announced Tuesday that Carolynn Freisch, who had been Carthage College’s director of foundation and corporate relations, will be United Way's new CEO effective May 26, according to a news release.

Freisch replaces Tara Panasewicz who held the positoin last four years before taking a job as CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha in February.

Freisch is engaged in many community supportive roles. This includes her service as a board member of Kenosha Area Family & Aging Service, president-elect of TEMPO Racine and as a member of the financial stability team with United Way of Racine County among her many volunteer commitments and experiences.

Her professional experience also includes serving as manager of employer and education partnerships for Higher Expectations of Racine County and as director of employer relations and internships for Carthage College.

A Mount Pleasant resident, she has a master’s degree in leadership and administration from Kaplan University and a bachelor’s degree in political science with a minor in Spanish Language from Marquette University.